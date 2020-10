ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The best St. Louis Cardinals pitcher ever and the author of one of the best seasons by a pitcher in all of major league baseball’s history has died. Bob Gibson passed away Friday evening. He was 84.

Gibson, who was among the fiercest competitors the game has ever known, went 251-174 in 17 seasons, all with St. Louis, before retiring in 1975. He won 20 games in a season five times. He pitched 255 complete games, with 56 shutouts, winning two Cy Young Awards. The first came in the Cardinals’ 1968 World Series championship season, when Gibson led the pack, going 22-9 with a microscopic 1.12 ERA. He also captured the NL MVP award.