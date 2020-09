COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri (Mizzou) football is back in action the week of Sept. 20 for the first time this season. Like many other events, the pandemic is bringing changes inside Memorial Stadium.

It's something players, staff and even Tiger Athletics didn't think was possible during a pandemic: to play football, but Saturday night, Sept. 26, the Mizzou Tigers will take the field against Alabama in a sold-out home opener.