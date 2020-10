OZARK, Mo. -- Out at Tiger Stadium, Ozark football has been taking care of business this year, currently sitting at 5-2 on the season.

"We just every week have seemed to get a little bit better, a little bit better," Head Coach Chad Depee said. "We've ran into some good competition here as of late too. Getting ready to run into some more. Every weekend our conference gets tougher and tougher. The closer we get to districts, the level of play gets a little bit more intense."