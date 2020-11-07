1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 6th

This is KOLR 10’s coverage of high school football district semifinal action from November 6, 2020.
Coverage includes:
Marionville 34, Pierce City 0
Lebanon 47, Willard 14
M.V. Liberty 32, Catholic 22
Playoff scoreboard:
In Class five, Glendale beats Waynesville 58-39.
Carthage is 20 better then Branson 55-35.
Webb City beats Ozark 49-28.
In class four, West Plains has no problems with Mac county 35-2.
Hillcrest loses to Carl Junction 43-6.
In class three, Buffalo beats Osage 63-24.
Mtn Grove beats Ava 28-14.
Mt Vernon shuts out Seneca 42-0.
In class two, Fair Grove beats Forsyth 41-20.
Lamar beats Eldo 49-6.
In class one, Thayer no problems with Caruthersville 57-18.
Skyline wins 50-to-7 over Cole Camp.
Lockwood beats Cabool 35-28.
Camdenton loses to Washington 28-21.
Rolla loses to Battle 41-21.
And Helias beats Nevada 54-22.