1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 6th

This is KOLR 10’s coverage of high school football district semifinal action from November 6, 2020.

Coverage includes:

Marionville 34, Pierce City 0

Lebanon 47, Willard 14

M.V. Liberty 32, Catholic 22

Playoff scoreboard:

In Class five, Glendale beats Waynesville 58-39.

Carthage is 20 better then Branson 55-35.

Webb City beats Ozark 49-28.

In class four, West Plains has no problems with Mac county 35-2.

Hillcrest loses to Carl Junction 43-6.

In class three, Buffalo beats Osage 63-24.

Mtn Grove beats Ava 28-14.

Mt Vernon shuts out Seneca 42-0.

In class two, Fair Grove beats Forsyth 41-20.

Lamar beats Eldo 49-6.

In class one, Thayer no problems with Caruthersville 57-18.

Skyline wins 50-to-7 over Cole Camp.

Lockwood beats Cabool 35-28.

Camdenton loses to Washington 28-21.

Rolla loses to Battle 41-21.

And Helias beats Nevada 54-22.