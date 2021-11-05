1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 5th

This is KOLR10 Sports high school football coverage from district semifinals from November 5th.
Coverage includes:
Lebanon 35, Camdenton 14
Glendale 34, Rolla 28
Fair Grove 47, Mt Vernon 0
Joplin 24, Nixa 13
And the 1st & 10 scoreboard
