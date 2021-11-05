1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 5th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KOLR10 Sports high school football coverage from district semifinals from November 5th.

Coverage includes:

Lebanon 35, Camdenton 14

Glendale 34, Rolla 28

Fair Grove 47, Mt Vernon 0

Joplin 24, Nixa 13

And the 1st & 10 scoreboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets