1ST & 10 district championships, Nov 12th

The high school football playoffs continued Friday night around the Show-Me State. District championships were on the line, but these teams have more than that in mind. Four more wins would also get them a state championship. In Lamar, the unbeaten Tigers faced the unbeaten Fair Grove Eagles. This game was tied at 7 at the half, but Lamar had a big second half and won 35-7. Another unbeaten team was Marionville, 11-0 against 8-3 Thayer for the class one district three championship. And the defense showing up early Nobcats going for it on fourth down but Wil Carlton breaks it up, that ends the drive. Two plays later, Comets swing it out far side, but a pack of Bobcats swarm and force a fumble, Thayer recovers and take the ball right back on the ensuing drive. Jackson Willison dips and squirms around the Marionville defense and gets in for the score, two pointer good 8-nothing Thayer. Marionville trying to respond late in the half, Carlton goes deep down the near sideline where Wyley Brown makes the tremendous catch for the first down. But the Bobcats defense cranks up the heat on a cold night, Carlton scrambles and is sacked by Austin Green. As Thayer pitches a 24-nothing shutout. In Ava, the unbeaten 10-0 Bears hosted 7-4 Mountain View Liberty. And the Bears on the move in the first quarter, Zach Richards hands it off to Hunter Adams who takes it over left tackle, that's good for 12 yards and first and ten. That would set up this play, this time Richards keeps it himself, over the left tackle and in from eight yards out, it's 7-nothing Ava. The Bears would score again later in the first, again the handoff to Hunter Adams, this time he takes it 24 yards for a touchdown and it's 14-nothing Ava. And Ava wins 48-to-nothing, the Bears will play Lamar in the state quarterfinals. Here's a look at your 1st & 10 district championship scoreboard. Class one, district four, Skyline loses to Windsor 22-15. Class three, district six Mountain Grove loses to Seneca 24-18. Class four, district six, West Plains beats McDonald County 42-7. Class four, district seven, Nevada loses to Lincoln Prep 41-18. Class five, district five, Lebanon beats Glendale by 30 points. Class five, district six, Webb City beats Carthage by a touchdown. Class six, district three, Joplin loses to Lee's Summit North 21-nothing. In eight man Lockwood loses to Archie 40-14.