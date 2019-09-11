18th ranked Evangel preps for new program in Clarke

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– 18th ranked Evangel Football (2-0) faces a unique challenge this coming Saturday: a brand new team.

The Crusaders travel to Dubuque, Iowa Saturday to face the Clarke Pride, a football program in its first year.

The Pride are 0-2 this season with losses to Central Methodist and Missouri Valley.

Still, facing a new program can present unique challenges like a shortage of opposition film for the Crusaders.

Evangel Head Coach Chuck Hepola says this can definitely be the case, but he feels confident his veteran side is up to the preparation task.

“You don’t have as much film on them as other people,” Hepola said. “We do have two games. It’s still football. At the end of the day, our true competition is our self really. We have to be able to play at the highest level. So yeah, it’s a challenge with a little bit of lack of film, but at the same time it’s still just football. You know, our kids, we have a veteran ball club. They’ve already been there done that so they’ve experienced it. The coaches have as well. It’s just kind of an old hat for us. We’ll just get out there and roll with the punches.”

Kickoff between the Pride and Crusaders in Iowa is set for 1:00 p.m.