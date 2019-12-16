(18) Lady Bears claim state supremacy with win over Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears (9-1) notched their latest revenge win Sunday in rivalry fashion, downing visiting Missouri (3-8) 79-72.

Two Lady Bears notched double-doubles in the victory.

Jasmine Franklin posted 20 points on 7-8 shooting along with 13 rebounds.

Emily Gartner followed her lead with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

“At the end of the day, it’s a new era honestly,” Missouri State Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “I want us to believe that we can compete all the time at that level. To me, we’re a premier team in a mid-major conference. I don’t operate here as a mid-major. At the end of the day, the shirt says: “Missouri is our state.” That’s the message that I’ve had from day one with them. We’re playing an in-state team, it’s a rivalry, it’s competitive, they beat us last year, it’s revenge. We’re going to come out and play that way. We won. We prevailed in the end. And so, at the end of the day it is our state.”

Missouri State heads on the road next to visit Gonzaga on December, 20th.