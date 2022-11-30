SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor were at home Wednesday night at the Ashcroft Center looking for their sixth consecutive victory.

Evangel moved up to number 13 in this week’s NAIA coaches poll.

The Valor taking on Park.

And Evangel running from the tip, nice pass from Manrique Alvarado to Bryce Hunt for the slam dunk, it’s 2-0.

Park running the floor, nice pass to Demarcus Hudson for the layup, it’s 5-2 Pirates.

The Valor sharing the ball, inside to Jace Coffie for the hoop, Evangel down four.

Then Josh Pritchett with the three ball, it’s a one point game.

Park moves back in front, to the baseline, Sebastian Jiminez with the basket, 14-11 Park.

Evangel answers, nice pass from hunt to Garrett Davault with the reverse layup.

And the Valor wins a nailbiter 76-75 on a Coffie layup with 2 seconds left.

On the womens side, the women of Valor beat Park 78-60 five Evangel players in double figures led by Jazzy Kirby’s 14.