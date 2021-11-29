12 Bears named All-MVFC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the Bears are still trying to get over the season ending on Saturday in the FCS Playoffs, some are receiving recognition for their efforts this season.

12 Missouri State football players were named to the All-MVFC teams, the conference announced Monday.

That is the most honorees in 17 seasons for Missouri State.

Quarterback Jason Shelley led the way earning first-team all-conference to go with his offensive, and newcomer of the year awards.

Other Bears to be named first-team include: Ty Scott (WR), Kevin Ellis (DE), Grant Burkett (P) and Montrae Braswell (DB and KRS).

The second-team featured: Landon Bebee (OL), Eric Johnson (DT), Jose Pizano (PK) and Tylar Wiltz (LB).

Honorable Mentions include: Xavier Lane (WR), Kyriq Mcdonald (DB) and Titus Wall (DB).

Johnson, Wall and Lane are all seniors that won’t return to the team next season.

“Yeah, they mean a lot. Just how much they helped in making the transition,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “And how positive they were. When we first got here and took the job, we talked about not saying a word about the past. Just looking forward and talking about everything forward. And they were great about that. They led and had great attitudes and changed a lot.”