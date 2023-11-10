FAIR GROVE, Mo–In Class 2, District 4, the Fair Grove Eagles were looking for their first district title in a dozen years.

And it’s a rivalry game between the Eagles and Strafford Indians.

Fair Grove beat Strafford earlier this season by five touchdowns.

The Indians were ready for this game, early defense by Strafford.

Fair Grove third and long, and Spensar Seiger’s pass is knocked down by the Indians Brady Ripp.

Strafford moving the ball, Jourdyn Edelstein rolls right throws to Silas Morton great over the shoulder catch along the sideline first and ten.

That sets up this 19 yard field goal by Cody Voysey, it’s 3-0 Indians.

Fair Grove would answer in the second quarter, the handoff to Kellen Lair, and the junior slips a tackle at the line of scrimmage and is off to the races, 46 yard touchdown run it’s 6-3 with the blocked PAT.

Strafford would score late second quarter, the handoff to Morton, he turns the corner on the far sideline and he outruns the defense, that’s a 28 yard touchdown run.

And it’s 10-6 Strafford at the half.

But Fair Grove rallies in the second half to win 26-10.

Eagles will play Fr. Tolton in the quarters.