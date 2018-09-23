10th ranked Evangel Football tops Culver-Stockton for first 5-0 start in nearly two decades Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OZARK, Mo. - 10th-ranked Evangel Football held off Culver-Stockton, 20-17, for the Crusaders first 5-0 start in 17 years.

Defense and special teams were huge for Evangel as the Crusaders forced four turnovers and blocked two field goals to aid in the victory on Saturday including one with 13 seconds left in the game.

Evangel opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 13-play drive capped off by a touchdown pass from Cameron Hardesty to Noah Pierce for a 7-0 lead.

Culver-Stockton answered with a 37-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, but another touchdown pass from Hardesty to Brady Collier for a 13-7 halftime lead.

Darrius Lee earned his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 114 yards on 32 carries and the Crusader's third touchdown of the game.

Culver Stockton would pull the game back within a field goal, but the Crusaders would hold out for the 20-17 win.

Evangel starts a two-game road trip next as they travel to William Penn next week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.