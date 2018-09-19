10th Ranked Crusaders Dee Up For Wildcats Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Evangel Crusaders have climbed up one spot in this week's NAIA coaches poll from 11 to number ten.

Chuck Hepola's Crusaders remain unbeaten on the season sitting at 4-0.

Evangel returns home this week and will host 2-2 Culver-Stockton.

But the Wildcats have never beaten the Crusaders in Springfield.

The Crusaders are the only team left in the Heart of America Conference that's undefeated.

And the team has done that thanks to a very strong defense.

Evangel leads the HAAC and is fifth in the nation with its 16 sacks so far this season.

"The defense has played lights out. They really have. They're running to the football. Again making tackles. Everyone's doing their assignments. Everyone's buying into what we're doing. It's really nice," said Hepola.

"We're just one big family honestly and we fight for one another," said Evangel linebacker Telacey Wilder.

Dan Lucy:"How much pride do you take in that you're 4-and-0. The only 4-and-0 in the Heart of America right now?"

Wilder:"We take a lot of pride but I feel we keep looking foward one week at a time."







