1 Lady Panthers win 53rd straight home game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The top-ranked Drury Lady Panthers opened up their last regular season homestand Thursday night against William Jewell.

The Lady Panthers come into the game with a perfect 27-0 record, and were looking for their 53rd straight home game victory.

Drury has already locked up the GLVC regular season championship for a seventh straight year.

Lauren Holmes stops and pops the three pointer it’s 5-2 Lady Panthers.

William Jewell attacking inside early, Kiara Bradley with the left handed hook, and we’re tied at seven.

But Drury takes it inside to Hailey Diestelkamp, she gets the tough basket, the Lady Panthers were down by one.

Diestelkamp finished with 19 points.

The Lady Panthers with the extra pass to Brooke Stanfield for the three from the wing, it’s 19-17 Drury.

Then the Lady Panthers, Holmes with the three, Drury up 22-17.

Holmes had 15 points.

And number one wins again 98-57.

“Well it seems that this team can turn it on when they want to. We have to have a little more consistency when you turn the page to March. On Sunday it’s a whole new ballgame because you’re playing really, really elite teams. So we need 40 minutes. And I think when they can turn it on it’s dangerous. But we want that consistency throughout the game,” said Drury coach Molly Miller.