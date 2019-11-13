1-8 Bears vow to stay positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have 21 seniors on the roster, and they’re preparing for the final two college games of their careers.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will be at number eight Illinois State Saturday.

The Redbirds are 7-3 on the season and are coming off a big upset of fourth-ranked South Dakota State.

The Bears are 1-8 and have lost five straight.

The players are doing their best finish out the season strong and are trying to stay focused on the little things.

“I’m just hoping that we finish. I know that in years past, the season has not gone the way we wanted it to. And you’ve seen some guys on the field quit. Or not give as much into the game. I just want everyone to finish,” said Bears senior Austin Henderson.

“Practice habits are still very, very good. People are excited to play football. Whether or not we’re winning or not, people are still excited to be here. I feel like just leaving that legacy and leaving the younger guys with that mentality of not matter what we’re going to come to work every single day and work hard,” said Bears senior Peyton Huslig.