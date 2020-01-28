Need new recipes for the Superbowl? KOLR 10’s got you covered

Are you tired of making the same old stuff for your Superbowl parties? Well not to worry, KOLR 10 and Ozarks First will be introducing new recipes the whole week leading up to Superbowl LIV!

Ranch Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

Original Ranch (Dips)

1 packet (1 ounce) Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dips Mix

½ to ¾ cup beer

chopped green onions, to garnish

pretzels or fresh vegetable sticks for serving

Steps:

Combine cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and dips mix in a medium bowl. Gradually stir in beer until mixture is thick, creamy, and fully combined.

Garnish with green onions and more cheddar cheese. Serve with pretzels or fresh vegetable sticks.

Note: Recipes containing alcohol are intended for those 21 years of age and older only. Please drink responsibly.

