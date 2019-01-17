Mahomes Looking Forward To Playing Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo–Sunday’s big AFC Championship game will feature a battle of quarterbacks.

On the one hand you have the grizzled old veteran in Tom Brady for the Patriots.

On the other hand you have the young record setting gun slinger in the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was at practice Wednesday in KC along with Eric Berry who participated in drills as well. Berry would love to go Sunday.

Mahomes set franchise records with his 50 regular season touchdown passes and more than 5-thousand yards through the air.

Wednesday, the football writers of america named the second year pro their league most valuable player, and the offensive player of the year.

Mahomes met with reporters for the first time this week to talk about the championship game.

“There are four teams left. And you’re playing against the Patriots who are in the AFC Championship game every single year of my life pretty much. So it’s a huge game. We’re excited for the opportunity. And we’re glad we’re playing the best and compete against the best at this time of year,” said Mahomes.

