Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Pelosi launches formal Trump impeachment inquiry — live updates
UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory canceled
Disney’s theme parks will start serving hundreds of vegan options
Animal rescue operators charged after more than 140 dogs die
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Stec’s Bears go into bye week 0-3
Top Stories
Timeout: Ned Yost announces his retirement
Antonio Brown says he’s done with the NFL after release from Patriots
Bears dominate 4th annual Battle for Bell
14th ranked Evangel escapes Culver-Stockton, 16-14
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
KC Blitz Digital exclusive September 24, 2019
KC Blitz
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 02:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 02:02 PM CDT
KC Chiefs Mastehead game of the week
KC Chiefs Player Stats
KC Blitz
KC Blitz Digital exclusive September 24, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs official talk about the upcoming football season
KC Blitz – 8/27/19
Tyreek Hill Returns to Camp after a leg injury
Chiefs Fire Sutton In Wake Of AFC Loss
Mahomes Looking Forward To Playing Brady
Chiefs Finally Host AFC Championship Game
Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt Following Video Release
Berry Back At Chiefs Practice
Mahomes Shines in Chiefs Home Opener
More KC Blitz
KC Chiefs Headlines
Saturday, September 28th
AFC Division Standings
Chiefs Schedule 2019