KC Blitz: bye week behind the scenes

KC Blitz
Posted: / Updated:

KC Chiefs Mastehead game of the week

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KC Chiefs Player Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

KC Blitz

More KC Blitz

KC Chiefs Headlines

AFC Division Standings

Chiefs Schedule 2019

Trending Stories