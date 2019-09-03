Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Christian school in Wisconson soon to be teaching in a former strip club
Missouri Highway Patrol releases numbers for Labor Day weekend
Branson officers can now give tickets for parking in car charging stations
Missouri State University international enrollment steadily increases
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
STORM PREPAREDNESS
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
SEC Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Cardinals drop season finale
Top Stories
Cards fall in penultimate game of 2019
Serena Williams injures right ankle during fourth-round U.S. Open win
Bears split on day 2 of invitational
RockHounds outlast Cardinals
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
Kansas City Chiefs official talk about the upcoming football season
KC Blitz
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 04:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 04:54 PM CDT
KC Chiefs Mastehead game of the week
KC Chiefs Player Stats
KC Blitz
Kansas City Chiefs official talk about the upcoming football season
KC Blitz – 8/27/19
Tyreek Hill Returns to Camp after a leg injury
Chiefs Fire Sutton In Wake Of AFC Loss
Mahomes Looking Forward To Playing Brady
Chiefs Finally Host AFC Championship Game
Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt Following Video Release
Berry Back At Chiefs Practice
Mahomes Shines in Chiefs Home Opener
Chiefs Open 2018 With West Coast Win
More KC Blitz
KC Chiefs Headlines
Saturday, September 28th
AFC Division Standings
Chiefs Schedule 2019