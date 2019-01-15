Chiefs Finally Host AFC Championship Game

Live Now
KC Chiefs Mastehead game of the week

The Kansas City Chiefs will make history Sunday evening when they host New England in the AFC Championship Game.

It will be just the third time KC has been involved in an AFC title game, and the first time the Chiefs will be play a conference championship at home. Clark Hunt’s team will play for the Lamar Hunt Trophy that goes to the AFC winner.

Back in mid-October, the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in New England 43-40 in a Sunday night shootout. Andy Reid says the Pats are always challenge, especiall in the playoffs.   

“This isn’t their first rodeo here. They’ve done this a few times,” Reid said Monday. “And [they are] arguably, if not the, one of the greatest dynasties in the game. “So our players will go through the process this week of getting ready to play a good football team and focus in on what we need to do to do that.”

The AFC Championship Game is set for a 5:40 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch the game on KOLR10.

