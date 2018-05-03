Skip to content
Big Race - INDY
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
More Big Race - INDY Headlines
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Indy Memories: Danica makes history in her first Indy 500
Indy Memories: A.J Foyt takes last win for a front-engine car
Castroneves’ desire to join four-time winner club stronger than ever
Ageless Kanaan sets pace in Indianapolis test
Patrick settling into IndyCar, still needs work in traffic
American millennials running up front in IndyCar this season
Danica Patrick ready for the spotlight again at Indianapolis 500
New Indycar aerokit gets first official test