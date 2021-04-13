Three members to be added to the Springfield Public School board Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Public School board will have three new members Tuesday evening.

The new membres are:

Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani

Scott Crise

Danielle Kinkaid

The three candidates were the winners of the April 6 election. The members will be sworn in by Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller during a school board meeting.

Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani

Candidate Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani’s platform focused on utilizing technology, in her words, the correct way.

“We have students graduating that can’t write their checks; they can’t really effectively read a legal document,” said Dr. Mohammadkhani. “No one is leaving high school and running out and buying a $200 Chromebook. Because with a few hundred dollars more you can buy a real computer when you show up in university when you show up at your job because there’s a lot of technology in so many jobs. They’re not Chromebooks.”

Dr. Mohammadkhani is a retired physician. She says her training and experience as a pathologist have given her the ability to communicate effectively and make difficult decisions.

Scott Crise

Scott Crise has high experience with project management and long-term planning, something he said before the election would set him apart from his competitors.

“My first priority of objective would be to review each focus area of strategic plan in the data within administration presents information focusing on a semi-annual basis in a time to use review gaps in the data,” said Crise. “However, I believe that more gap analysis is required to determine how staff plans to decrease those gaps. For example, academic achievement. Furthermore, I plan to review the operating budgets, being the proposition S budget, to determine what is best for the children.”

Danielle Kincaid

Danielle Kincaid is an attorney and has served on the Springfield Public School Foundation for a number of years. Kincaid grew up in the Kansas City area and moved to Springfield in 2002.

“I have seen the needs of our students and our educators, and I know I can make a bigger difference stepping up to SPS Board,” said Kincaid.

Kincaid said her service on different boards and being a small business owner sets her apart.

Kincaid’s platform also focuses on mental health.

“We have to make sure that our partnership with Burell and some of our other community members continues,” she said.