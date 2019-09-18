School of Rock Springfield is proud to partner with Ozarksfirst.com as the professionals in music education. We offer classes and lessons for ages 4 – adult, and for all abilities!

All of our music classes employ our specialized performance-based teaching techniques, including private music lessons and group rehearsals. School of Rock aims to guide its students through a step-by-step process that will lead them towards the ultimate goal of performing live in front of an audience.

Twenty years of experience and hundreds of thousands of students have taught us that playing music with others results in stronger proficiency compared to conventional music education. Working toward and experiencing live performance is the core of our curriculum. Our students grow as individuals by taking the stage with others. While our students work with bandmates, they learn broader life skills like collaboration, compromise and courage.

Some of the key services we offer include:

• Little Wing (ages 4-5)

• Rookies

• Rock 101

• Performance Programs – (Jr. / Senior)Performance Program

• Adult Program

• House Band

• All Stars

• Center Stage

Don’t forget about our free trial classes!

Request free lesson now! email us at springfield@schoolofrock.com