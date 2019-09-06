Sarah Sanders plans memoir about her time as Trump’s press secretary; release set for late 2020

WASHINGTON, Mo. (FOX) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is writing a memoir reflecting on her two-year tenure working for the Trump administration that is expected to be released in the fall of 2020, her publisher, St. Martin’s Press, announced Thursday.

The book, which has yet to receive a title, will be about “the most dramatic and challenging moments” during her time in the White House and will address “the media, family, faith, and performing an all-consuming and highly visible job while raising her young family,” according to a news release.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” — Sarah Sanders, former White House press secretary

George White, editor-in-chief of St. Martin’s Press, added that the book “will offer a truly unique perspective on the most important issues, events, and both public and behind-the-scenes conversations inside the White House.”

Sanders worked on Trump’s presidential campaign before succeeding Sean Spicer as White House press secretary in July 2017. During her tenure, she was known for her contentious relationship with the White House press corps and eventually ended the decades-old tradition of formal daily White House press briefings, instead arranging for Trump to address reporters himself, the New York Times reported.

She stepped down from the role in June, and Stephanie Grisham was named to take her place. Announcing her departure, Trump tweeted that Sanders was “a very special person with extraordinary talents.” “We’ve been through a lot together. She’s tough and she’s good,” Trump said on stage at a separate White House event. Trump also called her a “warrior” and encouraged her to run for governor in Arkansas in 2022, a position once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

Sanders launched a campaign-style website in August that features a lengthy bio and photos of her with President Trump but has yet to officially announce a bid for governor, Politico reported. She joined Fox News as a contributor this month.