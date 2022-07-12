What are today’s best Prime Day deals?

Now that Prime Day has arrived, countless products are marked down to the lowest prices of the season. When it comes to navigating the deals, however, you’ll need to do some research to make sure you get products you want at the right price.

Like other Prime Days, each category holds a treasure trove of deep discounts. From electronics to travel to health and beauty, there’s something for everyone during the two-day sale. Some of the most notable discounts we’ve seen so far are on fitness trackers, Samsonite luggage and Braun personal grooming devices, and there’s certainly more to come.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with many top-rated products on sale — we’ll update this list of Prime Day deals frequently to keep you up to date. We organized today’s best deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Best trending Prime Day deals from Samsung, Instant Pot and more top brands

Amazon Echo Show 15: $70 off

If you’re searching for a smart home hub, this Echo Show has a 15.6-inch display that functions as a household organizer with shared calendars, shopping lists and reminders. It pairs seamlessly with other Echo devices so you can enjoy enhanced surround-sound experiences.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: 30% off

The mid-range Galaxy, popular among budding photographers, has pro-grade cameras with 30x SpaceZoom and 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom for crystal-clear close-up shots. The smartphone also has an optimized battery life and even has a fast-charging mode.

Calphalon 10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set: 44% off

This stainless steel Calphalon set is built to last with five-layer steel construction and triple-layer aluminum core. It has everything you need for everyday cooking, including an 8-inch fry pan and 8-quart stockpot.

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: 33% off

Healthy, oil-free cooking is simple with this Instant Pot Air Fryer four preset programs, including air fry, broil, bake and reheat. Whether you’re upgrading or getting your first air fryer, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $444.99

This high-end espresso machine has an intuitive display with preset programs for cappuccino, latte macchiato and Americano. It has a built-in grinder and frother, not to mention its footprint is much smaller than comparable espresso machines.

Samsung Q80A 55-Inch 4K TV: $400 off

First released in 2021, this high-end TV offers what you need for powerful HDR support, including effective local dimming and a high peak brightness. It sports built-in Alexa and Google voice assistants and is fantastic for gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone: $315 off

This premium 5G-enabled smartphone is one of the best-performing on the market, with a top-of-the-line camera, high refresh rate and advanced features such as 25-watt fast charging. It’s even more popular than the S22 Ultra, which is overkill for most people.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 25% off

It’s a 12.4-inch tablet that’s powerful enough for everyday use as a laptop when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. In addition, the Samsung S Pen that it comes with is arguably the best stylus you’ll find.

75-Inch Amazon Omni Series TV: $350 off

Priced well below $1,000 for Prime Day, this massive 4K TV is evidence that large-format consumer TVs are finally mainstream. It does a great job with older content such as 1080p programs from standard cables boxes, in addition to Dolby Vision-mastered Blu-ray films.

Apple Watch Series 7: 28% off

It’s hard to argue that any smartwatch works better than Apple’s, and its Prime Day discount of $120 makes it hard to pass up. It’s especially worthwhile if you’re looking for a fitness tracker that works with today’s most advanced personal health apps.

Apple TV 4K: 39% off

When you graduate from a cheap streaming device to the Apple TV 4K, you’ll understand right away that not all 4K resolutions are created equal. In addition to the streamlined user interface Apple’s known for, it provides arguably the clearest picture of any streaming box.

Intex Explorer K2 Kayak: 31% off

This 10-foot-long inflatable kayak is both remarkably durable and affordable for such a stable, spacious vessel. It comes with a pair of oars, hand pump and removable skeg that aids in forward stability.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: 30% off

These feature top-notch noise-cancellation capabilities and are available in black and white. The built-in microphone is ideal for phone calls and virtual meetings. The battery life is impressive, and many said they were comfortable.

Ninja CP307 Auto-iQ Tea And Coffee Maker: 33% off

This brews coffee and tea at low and high temperatures, making it ideal for those who switch between hot and cold beverages. It is compact and straightforward to set up. It features a built-in milk frother.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage: 30% off

This three-piece set is easy to maneuver and backed by a 10-year limited warranty. They’re durable enough to protect your belongings, although they’re prone to scratches.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: 43% off

This has numerous health-monitoring features, including heart rate, stress and sleep tracking. It features on-screen animated workouts. Connecting it to your phone is easy, and the battery lasts around 12 hours when you aren’t listening to music.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank: $150 off

This countertop ice maker produces Sonic-style ice at home. It can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day and has a bin that can hold 3 pounds at a time. It doesn’t require a water hookup, so it’s portable, too.

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: 52% off

This easy-to-use home DNA kit provides insight into your ancestry, as well as information about various genetic health issues. You can also opt into a Relative Finder feature and connect with people who share your DNA.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: 40% off

These wireless earbuds offer crystal-clear sound with active noise cancellation, so you can enjoy your music and podcasts or take calls without interruption. They’re also water-resistant and safe to use in the rain.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional: 55% off

Keep your teeth and gums in great shape with this advanced water flosser. It holds enough water for up to 90 seconds of use, so you don’t need to refill. It also offers 10 settings and multiple tips, making it perfect for the whole family.

bev by Black + Decker Cocktail Maker Machine: $100 off

This capsule drinker maker takes all the work out of mixing up your favorite cocktails. It’s compatible with the Bartesian capsules, which offer more than 40 drink options. You can also choose from mocktail, light, regular and strong drink options.

Ring doorbells and other tech and gaming deals

Amazon Kindle: 50% off

The entry-level Kindle offers an exceptional reading experience with a built-in front light and glare-free screen. If you’d like to enjoy audiobooks with the device, it pairs with Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

Ring Video Doorbell: 25% off

Not only does this Ring Video Doorbell have a quick-and-easy setup, but it also integrates seamlessly with Alexa devices. The updated design also has enhanced audio and video capabilities accessible through your phone, tablet or PC.

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $170 off

This 4K smart TV delivers the most realistic images and sounds through Dolby Digital Plus. It offers direct access to Alexa, which means you can navigate menus through voice commands and control other smart devices in your home.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: $240 off

If you want to take your favorite PC games with you, the Legion 5 is your best option with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and eight high-performing cores. It features powerful speakers that bring sounds to life with three-dimensional audio.

Google Nest Thermostat: $50 off

This highly lauded smart thermostat offers a wide variety of helpful features such as geofencing and long-term scheduling that can keep you comfortable while saving money on your electric bill. Not only does it perform well, it also looks and feels like a premium piece of equipment.

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge: 10% off

After years of struggling to find affordable graphics cards, this Prime Day special puts one of the decade’s most cost-effective GPUs in your hands at a surprisingly reasonable price. It’s perfect for 1080p gaming with new titles and performs well in 1440p with older games.

Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones: $110 off

Their impressive discount makes this a perfect time to buy a pair of the most critically acclaimed headphones to sport active noise reduction. They’re also perfect for crystal-clear phone calls, especially if you use an iPhone.

ViewSonic VP3256-4K 32-inch Monitor: $160 off

With a 4K resolution and premium, Pantone-validated color accuracy, this 32-inch computer monitor is the perfect choice for photo and video editors on a budget. It’s also great for gaming as long as you’re OK with a maximum frame rate of 60 frames per second.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD: $90 off

If you want to expand storage in your PC or PlayStation 5 while taking advantage of the most cutting-edge high-speed storage protocols, this 1-terabyte Samsung solid-state drive is the way to go. It comes with a heatsink and is ready to comply with the new Windows DirectStorage standard for next-generation load speeds.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop: $190 off

This lightweight laptop features 8 GB of RAM, making it an ideal choice for multitasking. It’s an ideal choice for students and those that work from home. The battery lasts around seven hours on a single charge.

HP Pavillion Gaming Desktop: $110 off

This features 8 GB of RAM and 4K visuals. It has a sleek, compact design. This desktop is an ideal entry-level gaming computer for those who don’t want to build their own PC.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: 35% off

These comfortable gaming headphones feature a detachable microphone. They are lightweight but durable. Many were impressed with the audio quality.

Blink Video Doorbell: 30% off

This video doorbell provides 1080p HD and infrared video to your phone, so you can always see who’s at your door. It also offers two-way audio, letting you communicate with visitors without opening the door.

Insignia 39-inch F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: 35% off

With Fire TV built in, you can stream over a million movies and TV shows directly on this TV. It comes with an Alexa voice remote that lets you use voice commands to search for media, launch apps, control smart home devices and more. It also has two HDMI ports for additional home media devices.

Netgear WiFi Range Extender: 57% off

Improve your home WiFi’s range with this easy-to-set-up extender. It can support 25 devices at a time and offers WiFi speeds up to 1200 Mbps. It’s compatible with nearly all wireless routers and cable modems, too.

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter: 25% off

This ethernet adapter provides high-speed data transfer rates of up to 1000 Mbps. Setup is quick because you only have to plug it in. It also features an integrated power socket, so you don’t lose an outlet.

Razer Huntsmen Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: 42% off

This gaming keyboard uses optical beam-based actuation, so it registers keystrokes 15 to 30% faster than traditional keyboards. It’s fully programmable, too, so you can remap the keys for customized commands.

Le Creuset, Keurig and other kitchen essentials

Le Creuset Toughened Shallow Casserole Braiser: $61 off

Le Creuset’s casserole dish has a textured interior suitable for searing and browning. It’s compatible with all stovetops and has stay-cool, ergonomic handles for safe and comfortable movement.

Amazon Basics 15-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet: 33% off

The pre-seasoned skillet offers superior heat retention, which means food always cooks evenly and thoroughly. The skillet can be used for all types of cooking, including on the stove, in the oven or over an open fire.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: 54% off

A newer addition to the Keurig line, this space-savvy model brews three cup sizes and has a 46-ounce reservoir. Coming in black, scarlet or white, this space-saving single server can complement any kitchen decor.

Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set: 43% off

This 15-piece premium knife set, which includes kitchen scissors, is made with high-carbon stainless steel blades that are ultra-sharp for precision cutting. Built-in ceramic sharpeners keep the blades sharp for every use.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 37% off

Enjoy juice, flavor-rich dishes with this sous vide, which takes the hard work out of tempered cooking. When you connect it to the Anova app, you’ll be able to monitor progress in real time.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Mixer: $120 off

KitchenAid makes some of the most dependable mixers on the planet, but they’re often bulky and expensive. With its compact size and great Prime Day discount, the Artisan Mini Plus can help you with a huge variety of advanced dishes.

Ninja Foodi OS401 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker: 43% off

Good for far more than pressure-cooking or making rice, this versatile cooker is one of the largest and most multifunctional in a large field of competitors. Whether you want to steam, air fry, saute or braise, it has you covered.

Ninja SP201 Air Fry Countertop Oven: $80 off

If you prefer the straightforward operation of a convection toaster oven to those newfangled air fryers, this low-profile option is perfect for you. It’s ideal for reheating leftovers and making frozen pizzas in addition to simpler functions like toasting and dehydrating.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker: 30% off

This device makes it easy to prepare a quick breakfast for two. It’s easy to clean, and many were impressed with its versatility.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender: 26% off

This features variable speed settings and can heat soup while blending. Many said they didn’t have to spend as much time chopping vegetables before adding them to the blender. Its self-cleaning mode works well.

KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor: 52% off

The wide-mouth feeding tube is great for larger foods. The external blade adjustment feature adds an extra layer of safety.

Calphalon Espresso Machine with Tamper, Milk Frothing Pitcher, and Steam Wand: $105 off

This 15-bar Italian pump espresso machine provides the most flavorful espresso with a rich layer of crema. It has a warming tray to prepare your cups and a steam wand that froths milk for lattes and cappuccinos.

Braun 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender: 30% off

This intuitive hand blender allows for one-handed operation because it has no predefined speed settings. Instead, you control the result by how hard you push. The 500-watt motor is still powerful enough to provide the smoothest blends.

DeLonghi Livenza All-Day Grill: $100 off

This countertop grill can grill burgers and chicken but also works as a griddle for pancakes and a panini press for sandwiches. It has removable, dishwasher-safe plates for easy cleaning and a digital control panel for user-friendly operation.

KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pans Set: 30% off

This set includes a 10-inch frying pan and a 12.25-inch frying pan to cover nearly all of your cooking needs. They provide even, consistent heat and a nonstick interior to make washing easier.

Home essentials from Casper, iRobot and more

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: 50% off

This bestselling Roomba has an efficient three-stage cleaning system that lifts even the tiniest particles from floors. It comes with a Clean Base, which is an automatic dirt disposal system that allows for less frequent emptying.

GermGuardian Air Purifier: 25% off

Improve your indoor air quality with this air purifier with a HEPA filter that removes over 99% of harmful germs, dust, dander and other allergens. It has a small footprint and quiet operation, making it popular for bedrooms and offices.

Greenworks Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Set: 39% off

Greenworks has your landscaping needs covered with this duo, both of which are part of the brand’s popular 40V line. The trimmer and blower are lightweight and have ergonomic handles for easy maneuvering during tough projects.

Casper Sleep Element King Mattress: 20% off

Get a good night’s rest with this gel memory foam mattress, which is one of a few options available in twin XL and California king sizes. It has a breathable, wick-away cover that keeps hot sleepers cool and comfortable.

Thermomate Large Outdoor Fire Pit: 30% off

This smokeless fire pit offers easy cleanup and can be set up in the backyard, patio or on the campground. The sleek, stainless steel body adds a contemporary touch to outdoor spaces.

NuLoom Sierra Moroccan Diamond Outdoor Area Rug: 70% off

Since it’s made of rugged polypropylene fiber, it resists damage from ultraviolet light and is easy to clean in the event of a spill. It’s available ina range of colors and sizes, and most are at a significant Prime Day discount.

iRobot Roomba i7+: $500 off

This is one of the most impressive robotic vacuums yet released, with remarkably powerful suction, premium voice control support, a high-efficiency filter and up to 60 days of capacity in its base. At a 50% discount, it’s impossible to beat the value.

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 8-Cup Food Processor: 30% off

Food processors can help with a lot of tasks, and with this compact yet high-powered option from Hamilton Beach, they don’t have to be bulky or expensive. It includes blades for slicing, grating and chopping along with a dough blade and 8-cup mixing bowl.

Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo Show 5 Bundle: 60% off

Forget searching for a high-dollar smart home security camera system; this package includes three 1080p Blink indoor/outdoor cameras and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display, which makes a great smart home controller for Alexa-based households.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO: $250 off

This features multiple rubber brushes ideal for cleaning pet hair. Many were impressed with its battery life. It’s more affordable than other iRobot vacuums, and the easy-to-use app lets you schedule cleanings.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base: $250 off

This robotic vacuum navigates homes more easily than most. Many were impressed with its deep-cleaning capabilities. The self-empty base eliminates the need to empty your vacuum daily.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle Pack: 30% off

These eco-friendly reusable silicone bags help eliminate waste around the house. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe and don’t contain any BPA, PVAc or latex. The bundles includes seven bags in varying sizes.

American Lawn Mower Company 14-Inch 11-Amp Corded Electric Mower: 33% off

This powerful electric mower can handle any type of grass and provides gas mower-like performance without any of the maintenance. It also offers a 2-in-1 rear discharge and mulching system for more efficient mowing.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: 46% off

This powerful steam mop can sanitize up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on your hard floors. It takes only 30 seconds to produce steam and has a soft-grip handle that feels comfortable in hand. The floors dry almost instantly, too.

Deals parents will love from Tommee Tippee and more

Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy and Sound Machine: 33% off

Babies and toddlers who need help with nighttime routines may benefit from this wind-down night light that offers 25 minutes of captivating sounds and glow light effects. Parents can reactivate the soother remotely, and older babies can even turn it on themselves.

Tommee Tippee Advanced Baby Bottle Warmer: 27% off

This Tommee Tippee device warms bottles as well as breast-milk bags, which means no more microwave or stovetop heating. The universal design fits most leading bottle brands, milk pouches and baby food jars.

NixPlay Smart Digital Photo Frame: 35% off

Store all your favorite memories in this digital photo frame, which lets other family members share photos and videos instantly through an app. The elegant design features a wood-effect frame that coordinates well with room decor.

Graco Pack ‘n-Play Dome LX Playard: 36% off

This portable playard and bassinet makes traveling with baby safe and easy. It folds down and comes with a travel bag, so you grab it and go. The quilted diaper changer is removable for easy cleaning.

Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor: 42% off

Keep an eye on your little one no matter where you are with this smart baby monitor. It provides HD video and night vision, as well as a wide-angle view for more complete monitoring. The camera is also secure and encrypted, so you can choose who sees the data.

Boon GRUB Baby High Chair: 37% off

This chair is safe for children aged 6 months to 6 years. It converts from a high chair to a toddler seat, so it can hold up to 50 pounds. The seat and tray are removable, too, so you don’t have to worry about food getting stuck where it shouldn’t.

