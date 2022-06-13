Which Michael Myers toy is best?

Michael Myers, the star of the ever-expanding “Halloween” movie franchise, is one of the most iconic characters in the horror genre. His slow-moving demeanor, unrelenting urge to kill and eerie mask make him truly terrifying on the big screen. Michael Myers toys have been on store shelves since just after the first movie was released back in 1978. Now that the franchise has grown and 11 more movies have been made, Michael Myers continues to be a popular toy choice for fans of the films.

The best Michael Myers toy is the NECA Halloween Ultimate Michael Myers Figure, which shows the masked killer in great detail as a 7-inch action figure complete with a kitchen knife, severed head and light-up pumpkin.

What to know before you buy a Michael Myers toy

Michael Myers’ outfit

Michael Myers is best recognized in his iconic jumpsuit and white mask. As the story goes, Myers stumbled across a mechanics shop where he found his first victim as an adult after spending 15 years in an asylum for killing his sister. The mechanic was wearing a blue jumpsuit and black boots before Myers took his life. This would become his outfit for the remainder of the “Halloween” film franchise. He also found his mask at the same location and quickly donned it to hide his face. Together, they complete the full Michael Myers serial killer look.

‘Halloween’ 2018

Many of the current Michael Myers toys are based around the latest series of “Halloween” movies. In 2018, the first “Halloween” movie in nearly 10 years was released to great acclaim. Three years later, another film would drop called “Halloween Kills.” These two movies, along with the upcoming “Halloween Ends” movie set to be released in 2022, have gone back to the roots of the original franchise. Each new film is set in the current day, just days after Michael Myers escaped the asylum once again. These movies often call back to the original films by showing new and revamped footage from the 1978 film.

Toy varieties

There are a few different varieties of toys that showcase Michael Myers. The most common and most popular are toy figures. These toys stand up on their own or with the use of a display platform and simply look like miniature versions of the actual “Halloween” star himself. Figures are the best choice if you’re going for something more realistic to the film. If you want something a little less spooky, look at Michael Myers plush toys. These stuffed serial killers are soft and adorable, unlike Myers himself. There’s also a line of Funko Pop Michael Myers toys which are equally enjoyable.

What to look for in a quality Michael Myers toy

Pumpkins

Michael Myers always escaped on Halloween night. Whether it’s the original movie or the newer renditions, he has a penchant for causing trouble on the scariest night of the year. Therefore, all things Halloween have become synonymous with Michael Myers. With pumpkins being the most well-known symbol of the holiday, it’s no surprise that certain high-quality toys come with pumpkin accessories. These are perfect choices for collectors or decorators who are creating spooky display shelves.

Kitchen knife

The kitchen knife is Michael Myers’ weapon of choice. He usually finds one in a house he’s just broken into and promptly uses it to kill his victims. He’ll then carry around that same bloody knife as he stalks the people of his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. Most Michael Myers toys will include a knife accessory. If you’re looking for the best-quality knife, look for one with blood stains — this will add some extra spookiness to your figure, plushie or Funko Pop toy.

Other weapons

Aside from the kitchen knife, Michael Myers has been known to use whatever he can find around the house he’s currently killing in. In the 2018 “Halloween” franchise, he can be seen using a hammer and even a broken fluorescent light. These small details can add great value to your Michael Myers figure. He also frequently uses his pure strength to kill his victims. That being said, look for a Michael Myers toy with plenty of blood on his hands, mask and jumpsuit for added effect.

How much you can expect to spend on a Michael Myers toy

Michael Myers toys cost $29-$60.

Michael Myers toy FAQ

Is Michael Myers a popular Halloween costume?

A. Michael Myers is one of the all-time most popular Halloween costumes of a character. Costumes of generic witches, pirates and ghosts remain the most popular all-around, but Michael Myers costumes are widely available and easy to find.

When is the next Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ movie?

A. The latest series of “Halloween” movies started releasing in 2018 with “Halloween,” followed two years later with “Halloween Kills” in 2021. The final “Halloween” movie in the series is scheduled for 2022, called “Halloween Ends.”

What’s the best Michael Myers toy to buy?

Top Michael Myers toy

NECA Halloween Ultimate Michael Myers Figure

What you need to know: This ultra-realistic Michael Myers figure has a ton of detail, making it one of the best-quality representations of this movie murderer.

What you’ll love: Myers stands over 7 inches tall and has 25 points of articulation. This poseability will come in handy when creating spooky scenes with the many included accessories. This figure comes with a different Michael Myers head, a pumpkin with a built-in flickering light, a severed victim’s head and a gravestone from his late sister and Michael’s first victim Judith Myers, among others.

What you should consider: This figure is based on the new version of Michael Myers from the 2018 film “Halloween.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Michael Myers toy for the money

Funko POP! Horror Classics Movies Collector’s Set

What you need to know: Find Michael Myers alongside his horror pals in this cute Funko Pop collector’s set.

What you’ll love: Michael Myers is joined by Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees as Funko Pop figures in this three-pack set. Each figure is nearly 4 inches tall and they’re all holding their most iconic weapons, including a kitchen knife for Michael Myers, a machete for Jason Voorhees and the finger glove with knives on Freddy Krueger’s hand.

What you should consider: These figures are best suited for people ages 16 years old and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Variety Lab Michael Myers Plush Toy

What you need to know: If you’ve ever wanted an adorable plushie of the most famous serial killer in cinema history, here you go.

What you’ll love: This Michael Myers plushie shows him with an innocent-looking face with wider eyes than his normal mask. He’s wearing his classic blue jumpsuit and holding a pumpkin in his right hand instead of a kitchen knife covered in blood like other toys.

What you should consider: This is definitely a more dulled-down version of a Michael Myers toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

