Perhaps no other car manufacturer in the history of motorsport sets the standard for performance so high as the Porsche. For over 70 years, Porsche has put out iconic cars loved by enthusiasts and race-car drivers the world over. And Hot Wheels, the beloved toy car line made by Mattel, has been putting out miniature models of the famous car for almost as long.

Porsche lovers have a trove of famous models and generations at their fingertips with Hot Wheels, whether you’re gifting for a young car nerd or rounding out your collection. The best is the Hot Wheels 2021 Red Porsche 993 GT2 – HW Exotics 1/10.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Porsche

Hot Wheels cars as toys for young children

Believe it or not, the first Hot Wheels were designed by a General Motors engineer and a rocket scientist. Mattel had challenged its team to create the coolest toy car on the market. What would set Hot Wheels apart was that kids could play with them on Mattel’s customizable orange track.

These 2.5- to 3-inch-long diecast models with plastic wheels would become some of the most popular toys for children ages 3-8. They’re not only durable (just watch out that the plastic wheels don’t bend), but there’s intense attention paid to the details, down to rare paint jobs and model design.

Hot Wheels cars for collectors and enthusiasts

With such a storied past, many members of older generations are rediscovering their favorite toys — and their collectors’ value. Since so many models are out of production or were released in limited batches, Hot Wheels can fetch a pretty penny online.

If you’re a collector looking to buy current models for the future, look for Hot Wheels cars produced in series. These are denoted by a large fraction close to the clear-plastic case on the packaging. Mattel often produces special versions of popular cars in series of five or 10, so if your car has 5/10 above it, and a unique series graphic and title, you’ll know it was number five of 10 cars produced in that series.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Porsche

How to tell Porsches apart

For those who aren’t car geeks, Porsches are hard to tell apart. The manufacturer has a consistent design language, so most of its cars look the same. And the numbers Porsche uses can get confusing when applied to different model names.

Like most cars with long histories, Porsche produces its cars in generations. These multi-year periods of the model’s production run are denoted by three-figure numbers. For example, you might see 964 or 993 in place of a Porsche model’s name or preceding the model name, as in the case of the 718 Cayman. But to make matters more confusing, these numbers are not predictably sequential over the last six decades.

So here’s the trick: all you really need to know if you’re buying for an enthusiast and are unsure about model differences is that the Porsche 911 is not a generation number. The 911 is its own model. There is such a thing, for instance, as the 993 911. Other less-popular models with numbers for names are the 924, 944 and 968.

Confusing? Don’t worry. If you’re in a pinch, you can’t go wrong with gifting a Hot Wheels Porsche 911 — no matter the generation number.

Popular Porsche models

Whether you’re collecting or buying for a young fan, the most popular Hot Wheels Porsche is the Porsche 911. If you want one that looks like a racecar, look out for models such as the 911 GT2 and GT3, which are miniatures of the car used in international racing. Fans of street versions of Porsches will love the new electric Porsche model called the Taycan, as well as the 911 Carrera.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Porsche

Hot Wheels Porsches are priced no differently than other Hot Wheels toys. Expect to spend $5-$10 on individual cars and anywhere up to $30 on multi-packs, collectibles or special models (which are typically closer to $15).

Hot Wheels Porsche FAQ

What if I can’t find the model I want?

A. Hot Wheels releases new models every year in unique series. You’ll often find rarer, older models getting production refreshes under these series, so if you can’t find the exact model you want, search online auction sites or wait for Hot Wheels to re-release it.

Will my Hot Wheels Porsche work on Hot Wheels tracks?

A. Yes, all Hot Wheels cars are compatible with Hot Wheels playsets and tracks. These typically include some kind of obstacle, be it a jump or a monster, so kids will love to put their cars to the test.

What scale are Hot Wheels?

A. Hot Wheels are roughly 1:64 scale, but vary depending on the model as they’re designed to fit uniform packaging rather than the scale.

What is the best Hot Wheels Porsche to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Porsche

Hot Wheels 2021 Red Porsche 993 GT2 HW Exotics 1/10

What you need to know: This is hands-down one of the coolest Porsches you can get for Hot Wheels fans.

What you’ll love: The rare 993 911 GT2 is a little retro. There were just 200 produced in the 1990s because this was a racing car made road-legal after the fact in order to meet regulations. It was fast, cool and a little dangerous. It’s one of 10 in the HW Exotics series, and collectors will also love this model for its future value.

What you should consider: The big wing on the back makes this a little less durable for the younger end of Hot Wheels’ recommended age range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Porsche for the money

Hot Wheels Volkswagen T1 Pickup Vehicle With Porsche 356A Outlaw

What you need to know: Paired with a vintage VW pickup is one of the very first Porsches ever produced — a collector’s gem to be sure.

What you’ll love: Released in 1956, the 356A is a piece of history, and car lovers and collectors will love to show off this unique pairing of the VW truck and Porsche. The period-correct silver paint job and Momo racing decals from that era of racing are sure to excite Porsche enthusiasts. Kids will also cherish this toy as a 2-in-1 package that opens up many more options for pretend play with a transportable car.

What you should consider: All things combined, it’s pricier than your standard Hot Wheels toy, but well worth the cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Porsche 911 GTS RS

What you need to know: This car is likely to be a hit with its attention to detail. Customers love the paint job.

What you’ll love: As number four of 10 in the HW Exotics series, this is sure to appeal to car enthusiasts from age 3 and up. Customers note that it rolls smoothly.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

