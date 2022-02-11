Which Calico Critters family is best?

Calico Critters are animals that have human characteristics. Like people, they walk upright on two legs, wear clothing, do human things in human ways and are able to speak. All are small figures made of plastic, with a coat of flocking for a warm and soft feel.

Calico Critters families include mom, dad and usually two kids. All Calico Critters families have warm and engaging looks and live happy, trouble-free lives. A great place to start your collection is with the Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family, the stars of the animals’ television show and YouTube channel.

What to know before you buy a Calico Critters family

The extensive line of Calico Critters toys includes Calico Critters families living in Calico Critters homes in Calico Critters towns, riding in Calico Critters cars and shopping in Calico Critters family stores. All Calico Critters families are made to the same scale, ranging in height from the tallest at 3 inches to the smallest at just under 2 inches. This means all the houses, stores, cars and adventures are made to the same scale so Calico Critters toys can be used by all Calico Critters families equally.

Calico Critters families live in Calico Corner, in retro modern houses designed in the 1950s. There are many versions of animal families. The most popular are domesticated animals such as cats, dogs and bunny rabbits.

Rabbits

Rabbits are the first family of Calico Critters. There are three rabbit families: the famous Hopscotch Rabbit family, the Sweetpea Rabbit Family and the Sea Breeze Rabbit Family. The Hopscotch family is the best known because they are the main characters on the “Calico Critters” television show.

Cats

There are six Calico Critters cat families: the Persian, Sandy, Maple, Tuxedo, Midnight and Silk Cats. The Sandy Cats are a family of four, but you can also buy the Sandy Cat or Maple Cat twins and give them a home. And if you’re ready for a real handful, the Persian Cat and Tuxedo cat families have triplets.

Dogs

There are three Calico Critters dog families. The Yellow Labradors are warm and fuzzy, like their real life counterparts. The Poodle family is fancy and the Huskies are a family of five gray and white dogs.

Other creatures

Some Calico Critters families are wild animals. The Meerkat family stands tall and curious, just like real meerkats. The Pookie Pandas are the iconic panda white with black trim. The Chipmunk family has striped heads and long, bushy tails and the Cuddle Bears are cuddly. Two Calico Critters families are from Australia: the Outback Koalas and the Hopper Kangaroos, with the baby, Roo, carried in its mother’s apron pouch. A newly popular family is the Pickleweed Hedgehogs, with the bushiest hair of all.

What to look for in a quality Calico Critters family

New arrivals

A few Calico Critters families have extra kids as the family grows. If you want to have an extended family, choose from elephants, hamsters, chipmunks, cats, dogs, pandas and hedgehogs. All have twins just waiting to join a growing family. Some Calico Critters families even have triplets.

Clothing

Each Calico Critters family comes with clothing that either matches completely or is coordinated around a single theme. As all Calico Critters families are sized the same, all the Calico Critters clothing fits all the families.

Accessories

Vehicles are a popular category of accessories. The Calico Critters cherry red family cruising car holds up to five family members. Both the family van and the school bus seat seven, the picnic van seats 10 and the Sunshine Nursery Bus holds up to 12. The Calico Critters family camper comes with 15 accessories of its own, including a fishing pole and a fish.

How much you can expect to spend on a Calico Critters family

Calico Critters families of four cost between $16-$20. Large and limited-edition families cost as much as $50-$60.

Calico Critters family FAQ

What is the flocked plastic used to make Calico Critters?

A. Flocking is the term used to describe the process where millions of tiny fibers are applied to a surface coated in adhesives. The fibers create a texture that has a soft, velvety feel. Flocking is the material used to line the inside of your car’s glove compartment or your jewelry box.

Are all the Calico Critters the same size?

A. Calico Critters parents are all about 3 inches tall. Calico kids are from 1¾ to 2¼ inch tall, so clothing and accessories fit all families equally well.

What’s the best Calico Critters family to buy?

Top Calico Critters family

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family

What you need to know: The Hopscotch Rabbit family is where it all started for Calico Critters.

What you’ll love: This family of four is small, soft, cute and lovable. The Hopscotch family wears removable outfits with colorful checks, plaids and polka dots. Heidi, Harlin, Skip and Bell all have heads that turn and poseable arms and legs.

What you should consider: If you’re planning on a family of six, the twin baby Hopscotch Rabbits, Honey and Hopper, are sold separately. So are the grandparents, George and Patricia, owners of the Seaside Cruiser Houseboat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Calico Critters family for the money

Calico Critters Pickleweeds Hedgehog Family Dollhouse Figures

What you need to know: The Pickleweeds hedgehogs have the bushiest hair of all the Calico Critters families.

What you’ll love: Father Harold works at the post office and mother Heloise is the family’s lead singer. They have a daughter named Haley and a son named Harry. Their heads rotate and their arms and legs are built with joints so kids can pose them any way they wish. Hazel and Harvey, the twins, are ready to join your Pickleweeds family when you are.

What you should consider: The long hair on the hedgehogs may tickle your nose when you hug them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family 35th Anniversary Celebration Set

What you need to know: The gang’s all here in this limited-edition set of 11 Hopscotch Rabbit family members.

What you’ll love: Father Harlin and Mother Heidi are joined by brother Skip and sisters Stella and Bell. Joining them are the twins Honey and Hopper and the triplets, Phillip, Flora and Fauna. All of them have the same pleasant, worry-free looks.

What you should consider: This family is not suitable for children under 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

