The best kids’ outdoor games

If you’re looking for fun activities to keep children occupied, invest in a few outdoor games. They help children stay active and give them a chance to build other essential skills. This includes sportsmanship, turn-taking and hand-eye coordination. Best of all, several outdoor games for children are all-ages-friendly so that adults can partake in them, too.

Shop this article: Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Happy Giddy Bowling Set, SKLZ Deluxe Flag Football Set and GoSports Ladder Toss.

What should I know before buying outdoor games for children?

Space: Children should have ample room to play games without bumping into objects or other players. Some outdoor games, such as horseshoes or ring toss, have smaller footprints and can be set up almost anywhere. This includes decks, patios or garages. Other games, such as flag football, require considerable space for safe play. For that reason, they’re better suited for open spaces like backyards or parks.

Children should have ample room to play games without bumping into objects or other players. Some outdoor games, such as horseshoes or ring toss, have smaller footprints and can be set up almost anywhere. This includes decks, patios or garages. Other games, such as flag football, require considerable space for safe play. For that reason, they’re better suited for open spaces like backyards or parks. Age group: Like other toys and games, outdoor games indicate their intended age groups. This isn’t only for safety reasons, either. Many outdoor game sets have age-specific equipment for easier handling. Some tee-ball sets, for example, are for babies and toddlers. These have shorter tees and lighter, smaller bats. Regular tee ball sets, on the other hand, have full-size equipment suitable for teens and adults.

Like other toys and games, outdoor games indicate their intended age groups. This isn’t only for safety reasons, either. Many outdoor game sets have age-specific equipment for easier handling. Some tee-ball sets, for example, are for babies and toddlers. These have shorter tees and lighter, smaller bats. Regular tee ball sets, on the other hand, have full-size equipment suitable for teens and adults. Safety: It’s essential to make sure you’re buying sets with safe equipment. On many occasions, that means choosing quality over price. For example, it’s better to invest in a quality wood croquet set with a smooth solid finish to avoid splinters. Other outdoor games include soft game pieces, such as foam bean bags or rubber balls, so they don’t hurt players if they’re hit with them.

Best outdoor games for toddlers

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Happy Giddy Bowling Set

Children as young as 2 years old can begin practicing their bowling skills. This mini bowling set remains a favorite for its brightly-colored pins and child-friendly bowling ball. Besides being loads of fun, bowling helps children develop hand-eye coordination.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes Tee-Ball Set

Tee-ball is an excellent introduction to baseball. This set features an adjustable-height tee that grows with children. Children can play tee-ball in groups or practice batting skills on their own.

Sold by Amazon

Mollybee Kids Outdoor Toddler Scavenger Hunt Cards at the Park

Children are curious, which is why this card-based scavenger hunt game is a big hit. Cards feature items or creatures commonly seen in parks, backyards and other outdoor spaces. It also earns points for its travel-friendly design.

Sold by Amazon

Meland Kids Golf Club Set

Little children can practice their short game with this beginner golf set. It comes with a set of putting holes that can be set up anywhere outdoors. Parents appreciate that all pieces, including four clubs and eight balls, can be loaded into the included golf bag for easy storage.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Games Toss Across

Instead of doodling tic-tac-toe on paper, score a full-size game board. Children ages 5 and up can take turns tossing bean bags to flip triangles to X or O. Three in a row still wins the game, but it takes a bit more coordination to emerge victorious.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Clicker Crab Toss and Grip Catching Game

Little children that love baseball can practice their pitching and catching with this cute crab toss playset. The kid-friendly set includes Velcro crab mitts and balls in bright colors that are easy for children to see.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor games for children and teens

Groups of children heading to a park or field can enjoy a rousing game of flag football. If you already have a football, all you need to buy is a flag football gear set like this one, which includes flags, belts and cones for 10 players.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports Kids Playground Balls

There’s no need for children to wait for recess or gym class to play kickball. Pick up this set of rubber balls and these bases to set up a game anytime, anywhere. Both equipment sets are made with high-quality rubber to withstand years of heavy use.

Sold by Amazon

Exploding Kittens LLC Throw Throw Burrito

Children that love board games dig the intensity of Throw Throw Burrito, a dodgeball card game from the makers of Exploding Kittens. The game calls for quick thinking and quick reflexes to dodge flying burritos. Fortunately, the burritos are soft foam.

Sold by Amazon

Elite Sportz Equipment Ring Toss Game

A favorite for smaller outdoor spaces, this mounted ring toss game is portable and has a quick and easy setup. Gameplay is a unique combination of ring toss and darts and is typically played tournament-style with several players.

Sold by Amazon

Baden Backyard Volleyball Set

Groups have fun with this travel volleyball set, which includes a regulation-size net, ball and pump. All pieces pack neatly into a grab-and-go case. It’s a popular choice for lake or beach trips as well as picnics and barbecues.

Sold by Amazon

Best all-ages outdoor games

Franklin Sports Blackhawk Backyard Soccer Goal

Soccer remains one of the most popular sports in the world. Pick up this portable soccer goal so children and adults alike can have fun taking shots on goal or playing a quick match together. It sets up within minutes and comes with a convenient carry case.

Sold by Amazon

Juegoal Six Player Croquet Set

Croquet is a game that people of all ages and skill levels enjoy. This six-player set includes 26-inch mallets and steel wickets. Set up a game on any grassy space, whether it’s a park or your backyard.

Sold by Amazon

Starlux Games Redux: The Original Glow-in-the-Dark Capture the Flag Game

Enjoy a turned-up version of capture the flag with this g low-in-the-dark set. It includes 25 light-up game pieces and comes with rules to play the game 12 ways. Since you can play with up to 20 people, it’s a popular pick for nighttime gatherings.

Sold by Amazon

Giantville Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game

This Giant 4 in a Row Game is a full-size take on the classic board game at a whopping 4 feet tall. The board is easy to assemble virtually anywhere from the backyard to the beach.

Sold by Amazon

GoSports Ladder Toss

If you have a group of four or fewer, we recommend ladder toss. The bolos use soft rubber and feature extra-thick cords to prevent tangles. It’s perfect for decks and patios and can even be brought indoors for play on rainy days.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.