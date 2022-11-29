Which ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toy is best?

Shopping for someone who’s a big fan of “Gabby’s Dollhouse”? There are several toys available, including cuddly plush characters, colorful playsets and light-up headbands.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” toys are geared toward children in preschool through age 5, the same demographic as the hit DreamWorks show on Netflix. The toys, which feature the title character, Gabby, and her quirky kitty friends, mostly focus on imagination, creativity and role play. If you’re looking for an introductory playset that features several popular characters, the Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Figure Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toy

About ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” is a DreamWorks TV show that debuted on Netflix in January 2021. The show features both live-action and animated characters and follows Gabby through her adventures in a magical dollhouse with her kitty friends, including MerCat and DJ Catnip.

Gabby’s friends each have distinct personalities and interests, which only makes the show more interesting. Gabby also opens a surprise Dollhouse Delivery at the beginning of every episode.

Who watches ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’?

The show is geared toward preschoolers through age 5. However, it’s also popular among some older age groups, particularly children who are 6-8 years old. Considered ideal for early learners, it teaches kids important social concepts such as taking turns, listening to peers and problem-solving.

Types of ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toys

Although the TV show is fairly new, there are a surprising amount of Gabby toys on the market already. These are some of the most popular types of Gabby toys.

Dollhouse: One of the most popular toys is Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse, which is designed after the dollhouse featured in the series. Like many dollhouses, it features several rooms that come furnished. But, it also accommodates compatible mini playsets and 3.5-inch figurines.

Playsets: These playsets range from fairly compact to large, such as a usable kitchen. Some accommodate the same 3.5-inch figurines that go with the dollhouse, while others are large enough for role-playing with the kids as the stars of the show.

Play rooms: These mini playsets are styled after rooms that kids will recognize from the show. They can slot into the Purrfect Dollhouse but they're also fun to play with on their own. They usually come with at least one 3.5-inch figure and some accessories.

Figurines: These small 3.5-inch figurines are compatible with Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse and most playsets and play rooms. You can buy them individually or in sets that feature Gabby and a range of her kitty friends. Some characters are more popular than others, so make sure your child won't be disappointed by the selection.

Dolls: You can buy Gabby dolls that are larger than the figurines, measuring around 8 inches tall. They're great for imaginative play but won't fit the dollhouse or playsets. Plush toys: Soft and squishy, these plush toys are super huggable and great for any kids who love plushies. You can find several popular characters from the show in plush form. Some even talk and play songs.

What to look for in a quality ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toy

Moving parts

Except for plushies, almost all these toys have moving parts. The mini playsets, for example, often have hinged pieces like cabinets and refrigerators. Mini figurines often have articulating parts, including heads that turn as well as arms and legs your child can pose. There are a few Gabby’s Dollhouse playsets that have spinning or rotating pieces, as well.

Small parts warnings

Most Gabby toys, particularly any playset related to Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, have small-parts warnings. As a result, they’re not intended for kids 3 years old and younger because they may pose choking hazards. However, some larger Gabby’s Dollhouse toys, including 8-inch plushies, are suitable for kids ages 3 months and older.

Character diversity

The show features a broad range of fun kitty characters, and some are found in more playsets than others. Most mini playsets only include one or two characters, whereas deluxe playsets may include up to six. Although all its characters are loved and embraced, certain ones are more popular than others, making some toys somewhat harder to find. This can be disappointing if your child is a particular fan of a less popular character.

Price range

The most affordable Gabby toys include mini playsets and plushies, which are priced at $12-$20. Some larger plushies and dolls run $25-$45. Deluxe playsets, including Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, cost $30-$60.

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toy FAQ

How do you store ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ toys?

A. Many people who have Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse simply store the compatible playsets and accessories inside the dollhouse because it has hinges that can fully close. However, those who don’t have the dollhouse may need to explore other storage options. For example, many people opt for storage totes with lids to store playsets and their tiny accessories.

How often are new Gabby’s Dollhouse toys released?

A. New toys related to the show usually come out when new seasons debut. There are usually three new seasons of the show a year, so new toys come out every few months.

Best Gabby’s Dollhouse figures

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse figures

Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Figure Set

What you need to know: This mini-figurine set includes Gabby and six of her friends, including MerCat and Kitty Fairy.

What you’ll love: The 3.5-inch character set is highly-detailed in terms of colors and features. Gabby and her friends have articulating parts, which may encourage role play. The figurines are designed to fit inside Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse.

What you should consider: The set doesn’t include DJ Catnip and Pillow Cat, two popular characters from the TV series.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse figures for the money

Gabby’s Dollhouse Friends Figure Pack

What you need to know: This pack contains a Gabby figure, plus three of her kitty friends.

What you’ll love: Just the right size to use in Gabby playsets, these figures are great for imaginative play. They’re suitable for ages 3 and up. You also receive a surprise accessory in each pack.

What you should consider: It can be hard to get the figures to stay standing up on some surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gabby’s Dollhouse room sets

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse room set

Gabby’s Dollhouse Sweet Dreams Bedroom With Pillow Cat

What you need to know: This colorful playset is inspired by the color and details from Gabby’s own room on the TV show.

What you’ll love: The mini kitty is a favorite accessory for its friendly face and unique shape. It’s one of the most interactive playsets among those that work with Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. Kids are big fans of the rainbow colors.

What you should consider: It has a small parts warning, meaning it’s not suitable for ages 3 and younger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse room set for the money

Gabby’s Dollhouse Bakey With Cakey Kitchen Set

What you need to know: The Cakey Kitchen set features kitty-themed appliances and accessories, including a refrigerator with a door that opens.

What you’ll love: Several of the Cakey Kitchen accessories have moving parts to simulate baking and cooking. It comes with two surprise accessories hidden in mini boxes. The playset is compatible with Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers reported they were disappointed with the playset’s construction quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gabby’s Dollhouse playsets

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse playset

Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse Playset

What you need to know: Standing over 2 feet tall, this dollhouse provides hours of fun for serious Gabby fans.

What you’ll love: It features three levels with two rooms on each, including a kitchen, bathroom and playroom with slide. It comes with Gabby and Pandy Paws figures, plus furniture for every room and a handful of accessories.

What you should consider: The cardboard windows pop out easily, which leaves some parents and caregivers frustrated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse playset for the money

Gabby’s Dollhouse Changing Garden Treehouse Playset

What you need to know: Larger than some playsets but not oversized, this is great for anyone looking for midsized Gabby toys.

What you’ll love: Taking inspiration from the Cotton Candy Tree from the show, this playset offers magical fun, with Kitty Fairy and Gabby figurines to play with. There are plenty of aspects to play with, including a secret room in the back.

What you should consider: Some buyers had trouble putting the ladder on the treehouse so that it won’t come off, but it’s only a minor issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gabby’s Dollhouse plush toys

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse plush toy

Gabby’s Dollhouse MerCat Plush Toy

What you need to know: This mermaid kitty is a firm fan favorite, so this plush toy is sure to go down well with most kids.

What you’ll love: This plush measures around 8 inches, end to end, so it feels magically large for little kids. It’s made with great attention to detail, including shiny scales and a sea star barrette. It’s extremely soft and squishy.

What you should consider: The stuffing inside can move around a bit and clump over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse plush toy for the money

Gabby’s Dollhouse 13-inch Talking Pandy Paws Plush Toy

What you need to know: This plush version of Pandy Paws, one of the favorites from the show, is a popular Gabby toy among fans.

What you’ll love: This large plush toy measures around 13 inches tall. It talks and sings when its paw is pressed and is able to sing two songs and recite 10 sounds and phrases. It’s soft and exceptionally huggable.

What you should consider: The app that comes with this toy is a little tricky to use for younger kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

