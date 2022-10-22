Best gift for kids who love Draculaura from Monster High

Since their debut from Mattel in 2010, the scary cool students of Monster High have been gracing our screens with their gothic fashion sense and thrilling adventures. From the bustling howlways to the spooky catacombs, Ghoulfriends and Mansters alike have enthralled fans even more with the introduction of an exclusive doll line inspired by the most popular characters from the series, like teen vampire Draculaura.

With her retro hairstyles, vibrant costumes and fashion accessories, Draculaura has become a staple of the series thanks to her kind heart and sense of humor and has further inspired other themed merchandise like games, dolls, play sets, books and more.

Things to consider before buying a Draculaura gift

Play sets

Ghouls at home can embrace their own inner monster with their beast friends from the series with play sets modeled after different scenes from the show and spinoffs. Usually highly detailed, each one includes one to two mini monster figures based on one of the main characters, interchangeable outfits, set decorations and themed accessories. If you collect other available Monster High dolls and play sets, you can build out bigger sets and add more doll accessories.

Dolls

Fans won’t be able to contain their excitement once they get their claws on the brand’s wide selection of Monster High dolls, similar to Mattel’s Barbie collection. You can choose from themes such as a day at the beach, sweet 16, ski trip, prom night and many more. Some sets have other accessories sold separately that expand the original set.

Other figures made in partnership with Mattel from brands like Funko are usually dressed in their signature outfit from the original series, albeit with a few creative liberties taken with the character design. The majority of dolls are not able to stand on their own and require a doll stand if you plan on putting them on display; however, most can be posed in various positions.

Costumes

Whether your kid enjoys dressing up for Halloween or cosplaying, the various Monster High costumes are sure to bring out their inner monster. Most costumes are made from a combination of polyester and spandex and feature sizes from small to large in both children and adult sizes. Due to the quality of the material used, hand washing each costume in cold water and air drying is best. Outside of clothing pieces, you can also explore the brand’s character-based wig and accessory collections.

Activity books

Coloring books are great to give fans who love coloring and can’t contain their excitement for arts and crafts. Many editions contain over 30 illustrations of high-quality pictures that feature several characters from the series. Pages are printed on separate, bleed-proof 8.5 by 11-inch sheets, with some book versions containing illustrations at a variety of difficulty levels ranging from easy to advanced.

Games

Fans can choose from either app-based games or video games inspired by the series. Some allow players to play as the newest ghoul at Monster High as they interact with Twyla and Frankie, while others let players dress up in fashionable outfits inspired by fan favorites from the show. Similar to other mystery board games, players can control a real-life figure as they move through a digital clue board that can be solved by the revelation of clues, hidden objects and puzzles.

Accessories

Character-themed cosmetic beauty sets can contain a combination of stick-on body jewels, press-on nails, nail polishes, mascara, fake eyelashes, lip gloss and eyeshadow palettes, body shimmer and other accessories. They’re great to give beauty enthusiasts who are also lovers of the show. If your gift recipient isn’t into makeup, a good alternative would be a ghoulish vinyl carrying case that can hold their favorite Monster High dolls or sock collection and pajama set that features the most popular Ghoulfriends from the series.

Collections

There are boxed book sets and DVD collections available that feature Draculaura, Frankie, Clawdeen, Cleo, Ghoulia and Lagoona in all kinds of misadventures, including participating in the Roller Maze championship and other extra-scare-icular activities, going on dates with crush-worthy guys and attending creepy cool school dances. Some book collections follow a singular storyline from each one rather than featuring stories in an episodic format.

Top gifts for kids who love Draculaura

Best costume gift

Rubie’s Monster High Draculaura Costume

Your child can now dress up as Monster High’s favorite vegan vampire, Draculaura. Made from polyester, this costume set comes with Draculaura’s signature shirt and bright pink vest. Sizes include children’s small (size 4-6), medium (size 8-10) and large (size 12). Hand wash in cold water and let each piece air dry to prevent shrinkage.

Best wig gift

Monster High Draculaura Wig

Whether your kid is dressing up for a costume party or just for fun, a Draculaura costume isn’t complete without the inclusion of the vampire’s pink highlighted pigtails. Made out of polyester fibers, this wig can be styled and brushed so that it blends with the wearer’s actual hair and it holds up well, even with long-term use.

Best Funko doll gift

Funko Monster High Draculaura Rock Candy Figure

This super-cute stylized collectible figure from the popular doll brand Funko is designed with the brand’s Rock Candy features. The figure sports a creative take on Draculaura’s signature outfit, standing at 5.5 inches tall and coming in its very own window display box.

Best building set gift

Mega Bloks Draculaura’s Vamptastic Room Building Set

This play set features a buildable bedroom that comes with other accessory items such as a makeup chair, lipstick, shelves and a coffin that opens up, as well as an extremely detailed and posable Draculaura mini figure. Once you spin the coffin, it turns around to reveal Count Fabulous, Draculaura’s pet bat.

Best doll play set gift

Monster High Monster Family Vampire Kitchen Play Set

Featuring both the infamous Dracula and his adopted daughter Draculaura, this play set includes a variety of kitchen accessories like a mixer, pots, pans, a menu and different food items. A complete stovetop set comes with an oven, a sink and refrigerator as well as two chairs for the dolls to sit in. Most items have working features that add to the imagination of playtime.

Best festive gift

Hallmark Monster High Draculaura Ornament

This extremely detailed Christmas ornament debuted in 2016 and has since become quite a collector’s item due to its rarity and use of unparalleled artistry. Featuring Draculaura in her flared sweetheart dress from her Sweet 1600 episode, this ornament measures 5 by 3.1 by 2.6 inches and weighs just 1.6 ounces.

Best novelty gift

Monster High Vinyl Chase Draculaura Figure

Draculaura is now available in new fangtastic vinyl form that features her typical gothic fashion sense and other amazing unique character details. The doll can be posed into different dynamic positions that help capture Draculaura’s unique personality. Measuring 4.5 by 3 by 5 inches and weighing just 4.6 ounces, this doll is easy to carry around or place on shelves without weighing them down.

Best doll gift

Monster High Party Hair Draculaura Doll

Enjoy some hair-raising fun with this Draculaura doll set that comes with different colored highlight streaks and over 30 hair accessories, including iconic accessories from the series such as flowers, bats, cobwebs and wings. Fans can easily clip in different vibrant hair extensions that can then be braided, twisted or combed into unique hair styles, whether it’s a wickedly tall beehive or gore-geous ponytail.

Best app-based gift

Monster High Apptivity Finders Creepers Draculaura Figure

Draculaura can be brought to life in a brand-new digital world with this active touch figurine that can be moved throughout a virtual playboard on any tablet. The Monster High Apptivity Finders Creepers app needs to be downloaded from the app store first before users can unravel clues, collect hidden objects and solve puzzles with the entire Ghoulfriend gang.

Best collector item gift

Monster High 13 Wishes Haunt The Casbah Draculaura Doll

Based on the character designs from the frightfully fun movie “Monster High: 13 Wishes,” this Draculaura doll looks hauntingly beautiful in a genie-inspired outfit adorned with golden accessories. She comes packaged with a mini hair brush, doll stand and lantern accessory. The doll itself is fully articulated and can be posed in many different ways while playing or when on display.

