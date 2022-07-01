Which Mizuno running shoes are best?

Having the right protection for your feet is paramount when it’s time to put one foot in front of the other. Whether you’re running on a city sidewalk or trekking through your local park’s trails, Mizuno has a range of options.

The best Mizuno running shoe is the Mizuno Men’s Horizon 4 Running Shoes. It combines a special midsole with a mesh upper and a rubber sole to boost your performance while maintaining comfort.

What to know before you buy Mizuno running shoes

Running shoe types

Mizuno running shoes come in three types.

Stability running shoes are the most common. They have average cushioning in the midsole and work best for those with average arches.

Neutral running shoes typically have higher cushioning in the midsole. They're great for those with high arches and those who supinate, or roll the foot outward.

Motion control running shoes typically have flat outsoles, best for those with low and flat arches. Motion control shoes are also good for those who pronate, or roll the foot inward.

Road vs. trail running shoes

In addition to the basic types, there is also a difference between road and trail running shoes.

Road shoes are designed for running on pavement, treadmills and other similar flat surfaces. They minimize weight, which also lowers support, to make long-distance running easier.

Trail shoes are designed for rough trails. They have thicker soles to protect from rocks and branches, and use hardier materials to better withstand the extra wear and tear. However, this adds to their weight.

You can safely run on groomed trails — flat, earthy trails without debris — with either type of shoe.

What to look for in quality Mizuno running shoes

Fit

The best Mizuno running shoe should fit your foot precisely. There should be no wiggle room, as this can lead to injuries such as blisters and can wear the interior materials down. It shouldn’t be tight, either, as this can cut off your circulation. If your shoe doesn’t feel right after a trial run, return it and try a new shoe or a different size.

Breathability

Most Mizuno running shoes have mesh in the upper to increase their breathability. Some shoes have mesh throughout the entire upper, while others just have mesh on the toebox. The best shoe for you has the right mix of mesh and tougher material so your foot gets the right mix of breathability and support.

How much you can expect to spend on Mizuno running shoes

They can cost as little as $75 or as much as $200. Older Mizuno shoes and basic new ones typically cost $125 or less. Better models usually cost roughly $150-$180.

Mizuno running shoes FAQ

What is foot strike, and why does it matter?

A. Foot strike is where your foot makes initial contact with the ground as you run. Knowing your foot strike helps you focus when shopping on the shoe qualities that benefit you the most. There are three strike patterns.

Forefoot strikes land on the toes or the ball of the foot. It lessens pressure on the knees but increases overall muscle fatigue. Look for shoes with more cushioning in the front of the shoe.

Midfoot strikes land somewhat equally across the whole foot. Look for shoes with balanced cushioning.

Heel strikes land on, well, the heel. They increase strain on the knees but decrease strain on the ankles. Look for shoes with more cushioning in the heel.

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s Mizuno running shoes?

A. Yes. Men’s Mizuno shoes are typically wider and have more overall impact support than women’s sizes. To do a size conversion, just add or subtract roughly 1.5 sizes. For example, a men’s size 7 is roughly equal to a women’s size 8.5.

How long do Mizuno running shoes last?

A. That depends on how often you use them and how well you take care of them. On average, a Mizuno running shoe should last for several hundred miles worth of running. Using a road shoe on rough trails or trail shoes on pavement will see this average drop.

What are the best Mizuno running shoes to buy?

Top Mizuno running shoes

Mizuno Men’s Horizon 4 Running Shoes

What you need to know: They’re packed with special technology to boost comfort and performance.

What you’ll love: Mizuno’s foam wave rubber sole is more stable without adding stiffness, and the Xpop midsole compound boosts responsiveness and comfort by adding a touch of softness to the midsole. The upper uses double jacquard mesh to provide some stretch and hold while increasing breathability.

What you should consider: A few consumers thought the shoe was a little too soft, and the softness can detract from your running speed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mizuno running shoes for the money

Mizuno Women’s Wave Rider 23 Waveknit Running Shoes

What you need to know: They’re excellent all-around shoes for a great price.

What you’ll love: A Cloudwave heel increases shock absorption but increases energy return so you can run faster, smoother and harder. The Waveknit upper securely holds to the foot and keeps weight down, and has just enough mesh to be breathable.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the interior around the heel sprouting holes after a month of regular running.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mizuno Men’s Wave Inspire 16 Running Shoes

What you need to know: They have some of Mizuno’s more recent technological updates.

What you’ll love: The biggest change is the inclusion of Mizuno Enerzy in the heel rather than U4ic as previously used; it increases cushioning by 7% and energy return by 12%. A Pebax fan-shaped wave plate increases support, especially for those who place more weight on the inside edge of the foot.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with holes in the interior heel after a few months. Others reported it be less breathable than some competitors’ shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

