Grill tools that will take your barbecue to the next level

Which grill tool is best?

Calling all BBQ lovers: Whether you crave a crunchy hot dog or a juicy hamburger — or something in between — this summer, you’ll need the best tools and utensils for when you get ready to fire up the grill. With just some simple additions to your grilling arsenal, you can take your food from backyard amateur to professional pit master. Whether you already have a grill or not we’ve got some recommendations we’ve researched and tested.

What are the best grill tools to buy?

If you don’t have a grill, we like the Char-Griller 8428 Flat Iron Three-burner Outdoor Griddle that uses propane; its state-of-the-art technology provides better performance with greater temperature range and control. It promises to grill your steak, burgers and sausages just the way you like them again and again.

And to add delicious smoky flavor to your favorite meats, you will want to try out Cave Tools Smoker Box for BBQ grill wood chips. You will love how it gives any food that authentic flavor that you often get from a southern-style barbecue.

Of course, you will want to be able to see what you are doing while you are grilling in your yard, patio or wherever, so we recommend grill lights from Bright Eyes. These magnetic BBQ lights for grilling are the perfect solution, so you don’t have to fumble around in the dark during those fall evenings.

If you’re into shredded po’ boy sandwiches or just like shredded pork, chicken, or beef, pull out a set of 1EasyLife BBQ Metal Meat Claws. You will feel like Wolverine as you use these stainless-steel claws to shred and effortlessly transfer heavy meats from platter to platter.

To make sure your hands are protected from getting burned while grilling, pull on a set of BBQ oven mitts like Ekogrips. They are waterproof and will keep heat at bay up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss them in the dishwasher after you’re done to get rid of BBQ sauce or other grill messes.

If you love grilled veggies, shrimp or fruits prepped on the grill, you will want to toss them all into a grill basket. We like the one by Grillaholics that adds a truly unique smoky flavor to any food.

When you’re finished cooking, grilling, and creating a big feast, we suggest throwing on a grill cover to protect your grill. This Unicook Grill Cover is rugged and durable, as well as flexible, while keeping a good weight about it, so it doesn’t blow off in a gust of wind.

With one or all these BBQ tools and utensils, you’re sure to have all your BBQ and grilling needs down pat.

