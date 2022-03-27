Which toothbrush and toothpaste holders are best?

If you’re sick and tired of cluttered bathroom countertops, a toothbrush and toothpaste holder can be an excellent solution. Not only do toothbrush and toothpaste holders help keep your toothbrushes and toothpaste organized and ready for action, but many come with additional storage space for other essential items such as razors and creams.

Toothbrush and toothpaste holders come in a wide variety of designs and configurations, ranging from simple standing models to wall-mounted systems that include toothpaste dispensers. If you’re after a family-sized wall-mounted model, Showgoca Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser is a feature-rich option that offers loads of extra storage space as well as slots for up to four toothbrushes and a built-in toothpaste dispenser.

What to know before you buy a toothbrush and toothpaste holder

Types of toothbrush and toothpaste holders

Freestanding toothbrush and toothpaste holders are a great option for people who are renting, have free bathroom counter space or simply don’t want to bother with the hassle of mounting the toothbrush and toothpaste holder onto a mirror or a wall tile.

Mounted toothbrush and toothpaste holders are ideal if you have limited shelf space or prefer keeping your bathroom surfaces clear. Many mounted toothbrush and toothpaste holders also come with built-in toothpaste dispensers, which can be helpful for households with kids who struggle to squeeze out toothpaste on their own.

Covered vs. uncovered

Covered toothbrush and toothpaste holders can be an option worth considering, especially for those who worry about bathroom germs settling on toothbrush bristles. However, without the right amount of air circulation, they could end up doing more harm than good. Covered toothbrush holders should allow air to flow and circulate freely so your toothbrush can dry properly, as moisture creates a breeding ground for bacteria.

Capacity

Toothbrush and toothpaste holder sizes vary depending on the design, size and brand. Some toothbrush and toothpaste holders only hold up to two toothbrushes, whereas some are capable of accommodating up to six or more. In most cases, toothbrush holders come with a built-in slot for toothpaste, though these are sometimes sold as separate pieces.

What to look for in a quality toothbrush and toothpaste holder

Toothpaste dispensers

Toothpaste dispensers are great for families with little children who struggle to dispense toothpaste without the help of an adult. Toothpaste dispensers can also help prevent mess and most squeeze out every last drop of toothpaste, so you can say goodbye to waste.

Mounting method

Mounted toothbrush and toothpaste holders are by far your best bet if you have limited counter space in your bathroom. Often, toothbrush and toothpaste holders come with suction cups or adhesive strips to mount onto mirrors, tiles or other smooth surfaces. For the most part, adhesive strips tend to be more secure than suction cups. If you’re concerned about suction cups coming undone due to weight or steam, you may want to opt for a model that utilizes adhesive strips instead.

Sanitizing UV lights

At first glance, it might appear that UV lights are nothing more than a sales gimmick. However, studies have shown exposure to UV rays is in fact a highly effective way of sanitizing and killing bacteria on toothbrush bristles. If hygiene is a major concern, opt for a toothbrush and toothpaste holder with UV lights.

Additional storage

Toothbrush and toothpaste holders often come with additional slots for everything from razors to creams. Larger toothbrush and toothpaste holders with additional storage space can help keep countertops clear and make for a tidier and more organized bathroom overall.

How much you can expect to spend on a toothbrush and toothpaste holder

Simple toothbrush and toothpaste holders typically start out at around $6, though prices vary depending on factors such as capacity. Feature-rich toothbrush and toothpaste holders with extras such as additional storage space or sanitizing UV lights can cost anywhere from $15-$30 or more.

Toothbrush and toothpaste holder FAQ

Do toothbrush and toothpaste holders accommodate electric toothbrushes?

A. Usually, yes. Most modern toothbrush and toothpaste holders are designed to accommodate electric toothbrushes as well as manual toothbrushes. However, every model is different, so it’s still wise to check whether or not your chosen toothbrush and toothpaste holder is compatible with electric toothbrushes before you buy.

How much weight can a toothbrush and toothpaste holder hold?

A. This is based on the size of the toothbrush holder and how much weight the adhesive strips can handle. Some designs can hold up to 10 pounds, but overloading your toothbrush holder isn’t recommended.

What’s the best toothbrush holder to buy?

Showgoca Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser

What you need to know: A top pick for families, this feature-packed wall-mounted toothbrush holder offers a wealth of storage space as well as a toothpaste dispenser.

What you’ll love: This product offers a total of four toothbrush slots and is compatible with both electric and manual models. It features a pull-out drawer for small items, and the broad surface acts as a storage shelf. Installation is quick, easy and secure.

What you should consider: A very small percentage of toothpaste tubes may not fit the dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser for the money

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Toothbrush and Toothpaste Bathroom Caddy

What you need to know: This is a simple but highly functional standalone toothbrush and toothpaste holder that comes with plenty of storage space for extras.

What you’ll love: This caddy features six roomy divisions for everything from toothpaste and toothbrushes to razors and creams. It boasts an understated, minimalist design that’s right at home in any bathroom. It’s well-made, with wide compartments that are easy to clean. It’s available in both larger and smaller sizes.

What you should consider: This may not be the best option for those who are lacking counter space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aozita 4-Piece Mason Jar Bathroom Accessory Set

What you need to know: If you’re after more than just a toothbrush and toothbrush holder, this charming mason jar bathroom accessory set is well worth considering.

What you’ll love: This set includes a divided glass toothbrush and toothpaste holder, a soap dispenser and two lidded jars for items such as cotton balls or earbuds. Even the lids are high-quality, boasting a rust-resistant stainless steel construction. It’s a fantastic option for gifting.

What you should consider: A set consisting of several pieces requires more counter space than single-piece toothbrush and toothpaste holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

