Watering & Irrigation

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Crime Traveler
Crime
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
BestReviews
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
COVID-19: Questions and answers
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
One man shot on Kearney Street Friday afternoon
Springfield police upgrade crash investigation to homicide; identified victim
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Chuck
Video
Top Stories
Friday, August 13 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, August 12 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Blue
Video
Thursday, August 12 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Chiefs ready for preseason battle with the 49ers
Top Stories
Photos: Field of Dreams game brings Hollywood to Midwest
Gallery
Evangel football moving to Nixa’s Eagle Stadium
Video
Royals spend off-day with golf doubleheader
Video
Tyrann Mathieu: Mecole Hardman taking things ‘personal’ as No. 2 receiver
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Watering & Irrigation
Which garden hose is best for small yards?
Garden hose vs. soaker hose: Which should I buy?
Trending Stories
Springfield police upgrade crash investigation to homicide; identified victim
Doctors say there are more than one virus spreading in the Southwest Missouri area
Video
Live Stream
One man shot on Kearney Street Friday afternoon
Local News