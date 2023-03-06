The best water bottle accessories for athletes and outdoor adventurers

If you live an active lifestyle, whether an avid gym-goer or an outdoor adventure enthusiast, it’s best to have a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Although it might not seem necessary, there are several accessories you can get to keep your bottle protected, clean and accessible no matter where you go.

In honor of March Madness, BestReviews is hosting our own tournament. For the entire month of March, we will face off 16 of the top-rated, most popular reusable water bottles in a bracket-style competition. Each week, we will eliminate bottles until we have a single champion. To participate, keep an eye on the BestReviews social media accounts for a chance to vote for your favorite water bottle.

In this article: Hydro Flask Packable Bottle Sling, OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set and The Mass Wide-Mouth Straw Lids.

What water bottle accessories should I get?

Slings are excellent for keeping your water bottle handy while training or on the go. They’re essentially carriers and often come with adjustable shoulder straps to keep your bottle across the front of your body or carry it over your back. Also, a cleaning kit is excellent to keep on hand when you don’t have access to a sink to clean your bottle.

Other accessories to consider are lids with straws for quick access to your beverage, carriers with carabiners, silicone boots for protection, grips to prevent your bottle from sliding out of your hands and clips for attaching it to a backpack, purse or gym bag.

Best water bottle accessories

Hydro Flask Packable Bottle Sling

This sling fits most 18-, 21- and 24-ounce standard-mouth water bottles and is excellent for athletes and traveling. It has mesh pockets for holding small items, such as keys, cards and some smartphones and an adjustable ripstop strap that lets it be worn over the shoulder or across the body.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set

Reusing a water bottle means washing it often to prevent bacteria from accumulating. This utensil has a detail cleaner for cleaning caps and lids and two brushes; one long bottle brush for cleaning the inside of a bottle and one for scrubbing the inside of sports bottle straws.

Sold by Amazon

The Mass Wide-Mouth Straw Lids

These lids are compatible with most wide-mouth insulated bottles and sizes ranging from 16 to 64 ounces and have two straws that can be cut to fit Hydro Flask bottles. Plus, they have an intuitive one-hand flipping design for convenience and a finger loop for clipping your bottle.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Cell Wide-Mouth Paracord Handle

If you have a Hydro Cell water bottle, this handle is an excellent add-on if you’re an athlete or enjoy outdoor adventures. The paracord is made from military-grade nylon, and the carabiner can attach to your backpack, purse or sports bag. It’s compatible with 14- to 64-ounce bottles and comes in 17 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Vmini Protective Silicone Boot

This durable silicone boot protects your water bottle from scratches and dents. It measures almost 2 inches tall and is compatible with most wide-mouth water bottles and 32- to 40-ounce Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth, Vmini Wide-Mouth, Simple Modern Summit and Ascent bottles. It comes in 33 colors, including some printed with witty phrases.

Sold by Amazon

Takeya Hydrotex Easy Grip Bottle Sling

This sling fits 64-ounce bottles and is made with nylon fabric for superior durability. It has a fence hook for easy storage, a removable shoulder strap for a customizable fit, a side strap for carrying your bottle or drinking, and two zippered pockets for keeping small personal items.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Magedon 2-Pack Water Bottle Carrier Grip

These lightweight rubber grips can stretch to accommodate most plastic and sports water bottles. They’re designed for optimal comfort, help prevent your water bottle from sliding out of your hands and have a handle for convenient traveling. Plus, they’re durable and can handle washing, drops and leakage.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask Straw and Lid Cleaning Kit

Keep your water bottle lids clean while on the go with this straw and lid cleaning tool. It’s suitable for use with Hydro Flask caps and tops and thoroughly cleans crevices to prevent bacteria buildup. Also, it has a ring that keeps both cleaning brushes together.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

This Hydro Flask Standard Flex Straw Cap works with standard wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottles and offers maximum temperature retention for keeping your water cold.

The Boao 5-Pack Silicone Keychain Clips are perfect for 12, 17- and 25-ounce cola-shaped water bottles and come in five bright colors, including gold and silver.

If you have a Yeti water bottle, this Vikizues Water Bottle Boot will protect it from dings and scratches.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.