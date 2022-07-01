According to the National Coffee Association, 64% of Americans drink coffee every day, consuming approximately 146 billion cups per year.

Which ceramic coffee grinders are best?

For coffee aficionados, nothing beats a fresh cup of joe made by hand. But one of the most important factors in brewing a quality cup is the grind of the coffee beans. While large electric grinders may be fitting for a large pot of coffee, a manual grinder adds accuracy and consistency to your small-batch manual coffee brews. Ceramic coffee grinders are easy to use and can make a big difference in the flavor of your cup. For a top pick, the Hario Skerton Plus is just one option guaranteed to elevate your brew.

What to know before you buy a ceramic coffee grinder

Upon first look, the inclusion of ceramic parts is not apparent in most manual grinders. That’s because the material is used in the construction of the burrs. As opposed to stainless steel, ceramic burrs create far less heat in the process, making them last longer without damage, wear and tear.

Size

Ceramic coffee grinders are generally pretty small, with a footprint that makes them ideal for small spaces or traveling. However, it’s important to find a grinder that fits your capacity needs — different preparation methods require varying amounts of ground coffee for the ideal cup.

Intended use

Because of their relatively small size, ceramic coffee grinders are best used for manual brewing methods — Hario’s V60 pour over or Bodum’s Brazil French press are both popular. Between the capacity of the grind container and the physical energy it takes to operate the grinder, ceramic coffee mills are designed for small-batch servings. If you need to brew a full pot, you’re better off finding a high-quality electric grinder.

Burr vs. blade grinder

According to coffee professionals, if you want the best results in flavor and consistency, a burr grinder is always preferable to a blade grinder. Blade grinders are far less consistent, breaking beans unevenly rather than accurately shaving them into an even ground size and shape like a burr grinder. Blade grinders make for great spice mills, but unless you’re planning on drinking ground spices in your tea, stick to a burr grinder.

What to look for in a quality ceramic coffee grinder

Grind settings

Although the difference is indiscernible to the naked eye, various brewing methods require different grind sizes. Manual coffee grinders are typically easily adjustable, making it convenient to switch between fine grind for espresso and coarse grind for French press and everything in between. However, some manual grinders might be harder to adjust, so take grind setting capabilities into close consideration when choosing a ceramic burr grinder.

Materials

While the internal gears are made from ceramic, the rest of the grinder can be constructed with a number of different materials that may or may not make a significant difference. Many receptacles are made from glass or heat-treated plastic compounds, while the other parts are constructed from steel, poly materials and wood. It’s all about finding the best combination for your needs.

Maintenance

Some ceramic coffee grinders are easier to disassemble and clean than others but are overall much simpler to maintain than electric coffee grinders. Some models even come with cleaning brushes and other tools that make keeping your ceramic grinder free of debris and old grounds. However, do not assume your grinder is dishwasher-safe — many contain components that require hand washing or cleaning with specialized products.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic coffee grinder

Ceramic coffee grinders are relatively inexpensive, running between $20-$50 in most cases.

Ceramic coffee grinder FAQ

How long do ceramic coffee grinders last?

A. Ceramic burrs are quite durable, generating less heat than steel burrs, making them long-lasting with proper care and handling. Be careful not to drop or aggressively handle a ceramic burr grinder — the plates can be knocked out of place or cracked and rendered useless.

How do I clean my ceramic grinder?

A. Ceramic grinders are typically easy to clean and maintain. Depending on the model and its material components, hand washing with soap and warm water or cleaning the burrs with specialized cleaner capsules is sufficient. Not all parts are dishwasher-safe, so make sure to double-check the manufacturer’s recommendations for proper cleaning and maintenance.

What’s the best ceramic coffee grinder to buy?

Top ceramic coffee grinder

Hario Skerton Plus Ceramic Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: From Japan’s top glassware and manual coffee equipment maker, this grinder is high quality and precise.

What you’ll love: It is compact and durable with easy-to-adjust grind settings.

What you should consider: Some users report inconsistent coarse grind.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic coffee grinder for the money

Hario Original Ceramic Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: A slimmer version of Hario’s other grinders, this model is ideal for travel or camping.

What you’ll love: The grinder has a small profile, is easy to clean and has a removable grinder handle.

What you should consider: It has a small 2-cup capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hero Manual Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: An affordable alternative to Hario’s offerings, this grinder comes with an extra glass container for beans or grounds, as well as a cleaning brush.

What you’ll love: This version is upgraded from previous models and is affordable.

What you should consider: It must be used gently to avoid damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Khaw-Fee Manual Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: Highly rated and with a lifetime guarantee and warranty, this grinder is ideal for French press and pour-over coffee brewing.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean with an included brush.

What you should consider: Finding the right grind setting takes trial and error.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hario Canister Ceramic Coffee Mill

What you need to know: One of Hario’s most attractive grinders surrounds ceramic burrs with stainless steel and elegant wood for a visually appealing coffee setup.

What you’ll love: It has a removable canister for storage.

What you should consider: This grinder has a less than ideal fine grind setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.