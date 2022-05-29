Which Samsung electric ranges are best?

Samsung has become a staple for high quality home electronics. Their line of electric ranges has helped solidify them as one of the best brands for kitchen appliances in particular. Their products are sleek, modern and can be found in a wide range of styles to fit any kitchen. Samsung focuses on innovative technology, utilizing new ways to enhance the home cooking experience.

The best Samsung electric range is the Flex Duo Oven with an electric range. This stainless steel stove uses Samsung’s dual-oven technology that allows you to cook at two different temperatures simultaneously.

What to know before you buy a Samsung electric range

Benefits of an electric range

There are a number of benefits homeowners will enjoy with an electric range. When it comes to baking, electric ovens win out in almost every category. Gas ovens are limited to how much heat they can generate, leaving plenty of room for electric ovens to outdo them temperature-wise. Conversely, electric ranges are better for low heat as well because they provide a more stable and consistent heat than gas. They also offer more even and balanced heat throughout the baking process. Finally, electric ranges are much easier to clean. The flat surface makes cleaning up after a night of cooking almost effortless.

Appliance style

Samsung prides itself on offering modern-looking appliances. This goes for their collection of electric ranges as well. There are three main colors their stoves come in, each with an impressive look and feel. Stainless steel is the most common color but offers little uniqueness. Black stainless steel is quite eye-catching and will fit perfectly with a kitchen with all-black appliances. The last color is known as Tuscan stainless steel which looks like a mix of rose gold and copper. Samsung ranges always feature soft edges, flat surfaces and polished controls.

Size

Size is the most important consideration before purchasing an electric range. The first step is to measure the space you’ll be placing the stove. These exact measurements will immediately eliminate some choices making choosing the right range much easier. Ranges are measured by width and cubic feet. Most Samsung electric ranges are 5.9-6.3 cubic feet with a width of 30 inches.

What to look for in a quality Samsung electric range

Duo Flex oven

Samsung’s Duo Flex oven is a unique invention that allows you to cook two dishes simultaneously at different temperatures. Most high-quality Samsung electric ranges will include this convenient feature. The removable insert lets you divide your oven into two sections. There’s also a second door on the front of the range. Once the divider is inserted, you’ll essentially have two ovens to bake in. This is a more affordable way to have two cooking areas than a traditional double oven.

Fingerprint resistant

The glass on the front and tops of most electric ranges will always accumulate fingerprints. This is an expected nuisance with more modern appliances. Luckily for Samsung users, you’re one step ahead of the competition. Their fingerprint-resistant surfaces use a permanent clear coating that’s applied in the factory before it ships out to consumers. Gone are the days of wiping your electric ranges with smudge-proof wipes and sprays. Fingerprint-resistant surfaces will often have a matte or brushed appearance that helps eliminate fingerprints and hold the clear coating more effectively.

Built-in air fryer

Air fryers are a household name at this point. They’ve become hugely popular in recent years as people look for healthier ways to eat. They can significantly eliminate the calories from fried foods because you’re not adding extra oil during the cooking process. Air fryers work by blowing hot air around the food in a sealed oven. Technically, you’re not frying anything. But, air fryers are able to mimic the effects of oil frying by turning foods like chicken fingers and french fries brown on the outside. The best Samsung electric ranges have built-in air fryers, saving you the cost of purchasing yet another kitchen appliance.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung electric range

Samsung electric ranges cost between $750-$1,500.

Samsung electric range FAQ

How do you clean an electric range?

A. Samsung electric ranges will come with a self-cleaning option, which is useful when cleaning the interior of the stove. To clean the exterior, wait for everything to completely cool after cooking. Then use a combination of distilled white vinegar and baking soda along with a moist towel to wipe down all surfaces.

How do I connect my Samsung range to Wi-Fi?

A. First you’ll want to download the Samsung Smart Home app and select your exact range from the list provided. Then enter the password for your Wi-Fi router. Next, press and hold the Smart Control button on your range for three seconds. If the connection was successful you’ll see “AP” show up on the range as well as a notification on the app.

What are the best Samsung electric ranges to buy?

Top Samsung electric range

Flex Duo Double Oven electric range

What you need to know: This is one of the top-rated Samsung electric ranges, due to its many premium oven features and sleek design.

What you’ll love: The Flex Duo oven allows you to cook two items in the same oven using two completely different temperatures. It also includes two doors giving you more freedom and utility while baking.

What you should consider: Some of the indicators on the control panel may wear off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot and Wayfair

Top Samsung electric range for the money

Smart Freestanding electric range

What you need to know: This range is designed to elevate the look and feel of your home kitchen without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Its Smart features offer Wi-Fi, voice-enabled features and added controls through the SmartThings app. There’s a rapid boil feature as well as four preset controls including Bread Proof, Dehydrate, Keep Warm and Favorite Cook.

What you should consider: You will need to run a few bake cycles before cooking to remove the new-oven smell.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Slide-In electric range

What you need to know: This 30-inch range comes in three distinct colors (black stainless steel, Tuscan stainless steel, stainless steel) and features a built-in air fryer.

What you’ll love: The modern look of this range is unbeatable and will add value to any well-designed kitchen. Its exterior comes with Samsung’s fingerprint-resistant coating.

What you should consider: There are a number of small grooves on the surface that will collect crumbs.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot and Wayfair

