Which Bissell cordless vacuum is best?

When it comes time to clean the house, the last thing you want to do is lug a heavy vacuum out of the closet and waste time untangling the cord. Cordless vacuums have taken much of the hassle out of cleaning without compromising power or versatility. They are often lightweight, get to hard-to-reach spaces, come with multiple attachments and are easy to store.

Bissell is a company that specializes in carpet cleaners and vacuums. That’s all it does, so it knows about cleaning different surface types. It has multiple vacuum models to suit all of your cleaning needs, but when it comes to cordless varieties, the best is the Bissell AirRam Cordless Vacuum.

What to know before you buy a Bissell cordless vacuum

Surface type

Before purchasing any vacuum, consider the type of surfaces in your home. Some models and features are better suited for hardwood floors and others for carpets. If you have different surfaces in your home that you plan to vacuum, look for Bissell models with a multi-surface brush roll because they are just as effective on both surfaces.

3-in-1 versatility

There are plenty of spots in your home that you won’t be able to get to, even with the Bissell lay-flat handle and swivel features. The Bissell models that offer 3-in-1 versatility allow the unit to transition into a hand-held device and a high-reach version to get every corner and crevice.

Battery life

Any cordless vacuum is only as good as the charge it holds. The battery life of Bissell models will depend on the cleaning mode and attachments being used, but the lithium-ion battery on higher-end models can last as long as 50 minutes, while the budget models may last only 20.

What to look for in a quality Bissell cordless vacuum

Lightweight models

Weight is a major consideration when purchasing any vacuum, and stick vacuums are ideal for those who want a light vacuum that is easy to maneuver and easy to store.

Bissell offers lightweight stick vacuums that weigh only eight pounds. The Bissell featherweight models weigh as little as 4.1 pounds. Keep in mind that these extremely light vacuums don’t have as much power.

Pet vacuums

If you have pets, vacuuming your home takes on a whole new meaning and becomes a necessity because stray hairs only seem to multiply over time.

Pet vacuums pick up all types of pet hair, and Bissell makes cordless pet vacuums that come with a tangle-free brush roll. Some of the higher-end models have a large capacity, easy to empty tank that let you pick up even more dirt.

Storage

The other problem with bigger traditional vacuums is that they take up a lot of closet space. The smaller, lightweight Bissell models come with a two-way folding handle that makes for easy storage, while others come with a wall mount to store your vacuum off the floor.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bissell cordless vacuum

They range in price from $100-$500, depending on the features, weight and size of the vacuum. Pricing can also vary if there are extra attachments included.

Bissell cordless vacuum FAQ

Do I need to keep my cordless vacuum plugged in at all times?

A. As with other electronics, a cordless vacuum should not be left on the charger at all times. Since Bissell cordless vacuums only need a few hours of charging time, it’s best to plug it in the night or morning before you plan to use it.

Why does my vacuum stop picking up dirt?

A. There are a few potential causes, but it’s often due to the lack of airflow going through the device. First, check if the bin is full and needs to be emptied. If there is still substantial room, look for any blockages, which can usually be fixed by a soft knock or two on the machine. For details on further troubleshooting issues, visit the Bissel website and consult the manufacturer’s instructions.

What’s the best Bissell cordless vacuum to buy?

Top Bissell cordless vacuum

Bissell AirRam Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: Powerful and lightweight, the entire unit weighs less than eight pounds and easily collapses to make for convenient storage.

What you’ll love: This comes with the innovative power foot design and the multi-surface brush roll, which works well on both carpet and hardwood floors. The swivel steering and lay-flat handle make it so you can vacuum under and around all of your furniture, while the lithium-ion battery will last 40 minutes when fully charged and is easy to remove and replace when needed.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the frame was frail and broke easily, so be careful and avoid any unnecessary wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bissell cordless vacuum for the money

Bissell Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: Inexpensive, lightweight and easy to use, this cordless Bissell comes with a removable hand vacuum to help you clean every nook and cranny.

What you’ll love: You get 20 minutes of cleaning time for every 4.5 hours of charging time. The built-in upholstery cleaning tool effectively attracts and removes dirt from soft and delicate furniture and surfaces, while the two-way folding handle allows you to store the vacuum easily when not in use.

What you should consider: Given how light the vacuum is, it’s not as strong as a regular vacuum and will need to be emptied after each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: This lightweight 3-in-1 vacuum can easily convert to a hand-held device and a high-reach cleaner to get floor-to-ceiling coverage.

What you’ll love: It features a large-capacity tank, 30 minutes of run time and the patented tangle-free brush roll to prevent hair wraps. The LED headlight will help spot dirt in hard-to-see spaces, and the multi-level filtration system traps dust particles.

What you should consider: This vacuum is lighter than a regular vacuum but heavier than other lightweight models. Check the weight before purchasing to ensure that it fits your needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

