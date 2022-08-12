To avoid overwhelming your space, it’s best to choose a coffee table that is about two-thirds the length of your sofa.

What are the top-rated coffee tables with storage?

Coffee tables can do wonders for your living room. Not only do they add a distinctive character and personality to your space, but those with built-in storage can also help you declutter and get organized.

Some of the best coffee tables offer lift-tops, shelves or magazine racks for extra utility. They’re also a great way to manage small spaces. If you’re considering a coffee table with storage, here’s a look at the best options in every style.

Best coffee tables with storage for your home

WLIVE Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table

This sturdy coffee table is the perfect addition to any home. It features an extending lift-top that serves as a floating raised work surface, so you can comfortably dine or work from your couch or recliner. It also has a large hidden compartment beneath the tabletop that can be used to store items like books, magazines and remotes. Plus, it’s great for the price and comes in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Alayna Mission Style Two-Tier Coffee Table

Baskets are an easy storage option for families with kids. They can help keep toys out of sight but still accessible. Plus, they won’t accidentally crush little fingers. This classic coffee table comes with two large wicker baskets that complement the table’s finish and easily slide in and out of the shelf. It’s also easy to assemble and comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Willa Arlo Interiors Shumake Frame Coffee Table

The design of this Shumake frame coffee table adds to its Hollywood Regency appeal. The glass tabletop with its brass base and metallic finish will make any space look more elegant. It’s a good mix of form and function as the lower shelf is raised stylishly to offer additional storage for books or magazines. It’s also available in white, nickel and black.

Sold by Wayfair

Orren Ellis Delrio Lift-Top Trestle Coffee Table

Perfect for making the most of space and style, a lift-top coffee table like this is an ideal option for modern living rooms. The table goes from low-profile to dining height and comes with hidden storage below. So whether you want to work from the couch, enjoy a meal, or just stow away that extra clutter, this is a terrific choice.

Sold by Wayfair

Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly coffee table, this one’s a solid winner. The entire tabletop lifts up for more usable space, and it comes with a roomy interior compartment to help you store your things. Additionally, there’s a lower shelf for other items like decor pieces or even to store books or magazines. It’s available in two sizes and five finishes ranging from rustic to modern.

Sold by Amazon

Ashley Furniture Aldwin Coffee Table with Storage

Complete your space with this luxe twist on the rustic farmhouse style. With a square design and weathered finish, this premium coffee table features roomy storage space, thanks to its lift-top design. The lift-top tray is very convenient and stays raised securely. It also comes with instructions, tools and hardware for easy assembly. You can find your pick from three stunning finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table

This charming coffee table flaunts a natural wood finish with a metal frame that you’re sure to love. Designed in an urban architectural style, it features a bottom shelf with plenty of extra storage and handy space for your decor or books. Its solid steel angled X-shaped legs boast a unique style and bring a hint of rustic charm to your living room. It comes in five colors.

Sold by Wayfair

Foundstone Shelby Four Legs Coffee Table with Storage

Add this traditional round coffee table to your living room for a classic, timeless look that will never go out of style. This one comes with hidden drawers for additional storage and a lower shelf for decor, magazines or books, and the mahogany finish is versatile and characterful. . Thanks to its wheels, it can also be easily moved around while cleaning or redecorating.

Sold by Wayfair

Southern Enterprises Nailhead Trunk Coffee Table

With a deep espresso finish and antique nail head accents, this trunk coffee table has just the right amount of detail and makes a statement on its own. The lid lifts up to reveal extra storage space, which is perfect for storing blankets, toys, books, video game consoles and more. Not to mention, the wood finish is gorgeous and it’s also easy to put together.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nathan James Asher Mid-Century Coffee Table

This two-tier coffee table features a crystal clear glass top and a rustic oak storage shelf that you can use to put decor on display without taking up tabletop space. The clear glass gives any living room an open and airy feel and creates the perfect surface for family game nights. It’s also easy to assemble and comes in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Maupvit Oval Coffee Table

If minimal, white and sleek is your thing, this oval coffee table will make the perfect addition to your living room. Its wooden legs not only complement the pure white tabletops but also bring a touch of warmth and texture to the piece. The table has a second shelf for storage to display books, plants and other decor items and is perfect for small spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Mopio Ensley Coffee Table

This mid-century modern coffee table is both elegant and functional. Its iconic smooth curved finishing is easy on the eyes and safe for your little ones at home. It offers ample space with four separate compartments at the front and back for all your storage needs. While it’s not solid wood, the tapered legs give you extra sturdiness and stability with style.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Esha Saxena writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.