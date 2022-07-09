Remember that some heavier pieces might have to be secured to the wall with brackets and screws to anchor them safely in place!

How to pick out a corner shelf that won’t crowd small rooms

If you’re the sort of person who has books, chances are you have a lot of them. Or maybe you like stashing pictures and trinkets around your home but are running out of spaces to put them. When you’re working with smaller space, every inch counts.

You can’t afford to have shelving taking up the entire room. That’s where corner shelves are useful. They help you make good use of limited space so that you can fill up a room without making it feel cluttered or overcrowded.

Standing shelves and bookcases

Here we have your standard decorative shelving units for display and bookshelves for storage. They are the largest units on this list, but they also hold more stuff.

IRIS USA, Inc. Corner Curved Shelf Organizer

A three-tiered curved wood shelf that stands at 34.63 inches by 11.43 inches by 11.43 inches. It fits in the corner of the room but can also stand flush against other IRIS USA, Inc. bookshelves. This means if you want to move it over next to another small bookcase to make it all look like one larger unit, you can.

YITAHOME Shelf Tree Magazine Geometric Bookcase

This one has nine slanted shelves perfect for books, CDs or DVDs. It is made of manufactured wood and stands at 55.5 inches by 20 inches by 9.8 inches. Though it doesn’t stand as high as other tree shelves, reviews indicate that it doesn’t topple quite as quickly as some of the bigger units.

Cutshaw Metal Corner Bookcase

A sleek, easy-to-install wooden unit with an iron frame. There are six 11.8-inch tall shelves for plants, books, photos or knickknacks. The bookcase tucks away nicely in the corner of any room.

Mel Corner Bookcase

This tiered five-shelf steel-framed unit stands 72 inches by 17 inches by 17 inches, giving you extra height without having to contend with a chunky base. It’s easy enough to put together, though some buyers have noted the color of the wood can be a little different from what they were expecting.

Floating and hanging shelves

If you don’t want your shelves taking up floor space, you can opt for something that hangs off the wall instead. Just remember, these pieces attach directly to the wall.

OROPY Wall Mount Solid Wood Floating Corner Shelves

This set comes with three solid wood shelves in three different sizes. You can hang them at any height you like. They are stylish and straightforward, but buyers have complained that the set doesn’t include assembly instructions.

Chrisley 5 Piece Corner Shelf

Made from manufactured wood, this hanging unit includes five small shelves in a funky geometric pattern. The dimensions are 48.5 inches by 7.75 inches by 7.75 inches, and each of the lower shelves stands 7.5 inches tall. It also comes available in a wide variety of colors, which will help it match any decor.

Mcalpin Handmade Solid Wood Wall Shelf

Here is a three-tiered solid wood unit with a walnut finish all hung up by a thick, rustic rope. It’s measured at 35.4 inches by 9.8 inches by 9.8 inches and looks great, though it might not be as sturdy for heavier objects. Assembly is also required.

Creative combos

If you’re really in a tight spot and would love for your shelving to pull double duty in some way, some unique pieces manage to serve multiple functions without taking up additional room.

WELLAND Rustic Wood Corner Floating Shelves Wall Mount Corner Wine Rack

A rustic set of two pinewood shelves, each of which is 11 inches wide. The bottom shelf features six glass slot holders for hanging wine glasses, allowing you to get more function out of a little corner shelving unit.

Lipper International Bamboo Wood 3-Tier Corner Kitchen Storage Shelf

If you already have a counter or desk but want some extra shelving, try this three-tier bamboo shelf. It stands at 10 inches by 10 inches by 9.5 inches and doesn’t have to be secured directly to the wall to stand. The shelves are slatted, though, so it’s not ideal for small items that could fall through the cracks.

Prepac Elite Corner Storage Cabinet

A white wooden storage unit with three exposed shelves plus two additional shelves that sit behind a cute little door at the bottom. The unit is 72 inches by 29.25 inches by 18.75 inches, giving it one of the broader bases on this list, but it is still a respectable corner unit if you want to keep some items tucked away out of sight.

