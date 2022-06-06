Which blanket rack is best?

Throw blankets look great tossed over furniture, but sometimes you want to tidy up. A blanket rack is an attractive way to store multiple blankets while, at the same time, showcasing your textiles. Racks feature horizontal rungs to hang folded throws, quilts and bedspreads.

They come in a few different styles and materials. For a sturdy rack that can hold heavier blankets and quilts, Red Barrel Studio Espinosa Solid Wood Blanket/Quilt Rack is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a blanket rack

Uses

Blanket racks are also called quilt racks. Some blanket racks also double as towel racks. They are designed to hang one or more blankets (or quilts) when not in use. People typically hang throw blankets on these racks. Blanket racks are designed to be visible in the living space to display decorative throws or bedding.

Types

There are three types of blanket racks.

Freestanding racks stand alone on the ground. They have a sturdy base. Their horizontal rungs are positioned higher, around waist level, one in front of the other. The downside of this style is that the rack has a large footprint.

racks stand alone on the ground. They have a sturdy base. Their horizontal rungs are positioned higher, around waist level, one in front of the other. The downside of this style is that the rack has a large footprint. Ladder racks are trendy and look identical to ladders. Each rung is designed to hang a blanket and offers high-capacity storage. All you need to do is lean the ladder at an angle against a wall. Select ladders are double-sided, making them freestanding and taking up more floor space than single ladders.

racks are trendy and look identical to ladders. Each rung is designed to hang a blanket and offers high-capacity storage. All you need to do is lean the ladder at an angle against a wall. Select ladders are double-sided, making them freestanding and taking up more floor space than single ladders. Wall-mounted racks don’t require any floor space but require that you mount the rack to your wall. It can feature metal swivel arms or a single rung that runs parallel to your wall. This type isn’t as popular as the other styles but saves the most space.

Material

Blanket racks are either made from metal or wood.

Wooden racks can vary in their durability. For instance, a solid walnut rack may be sturdier than a bamboo one. The finish of the wood is also a consideration, as some users like a more distressed look, whereas others prefer a smooth, polished appearance that won’t snag on blankets. You can find all three rack types in wood.

can vary in their durability. For instance, a solid walnut rack may be sturdier than a bamboo one. The finish of the wood is also a consideration, as some users like a more distressed look, whereas others prefer a smooth, polished appearance that won’t snag on blankets. You can find all three rack types in wood. Metal racks are typically sturdier than wooden ones. For an old-fashioned look, choose a scrolled metal rack in a dark bronze or black finish. For a modern look, select a stainless steel or black steel one. You can find all three rack types in metal.

Size and height

When buying a rack, be sure it fits your space. A freestanding rack can take up quite a bit of floor space, whereas a ladder can take up considerable wall space. It’s also important to consider the height of a rack. If it’s too short, you may have to fold up a large blanket or quilt many times over, reducing space for other blankets to fit.

What to look for in a quality blanket rack

Number of rungs

Generally speaking, each rung on a rack holds one or maybe two folded blankets. Simple racks feature one or two rungs, whereas higher capacity racks, such as ladders, boast six. Consider how many blankets you’ll potentially be hanging when choosing a rack.

Shelf

Select racks feature a shelf. On freestanding racks, the shelf is at the structure’s base and is a perfect spot to place slippers or extra pillows. On wall-mounted and ladders, the shelf is placed at the top of the rack and you can use them for plants, picture frames or vases.

Assembly

Some racks require assembly, while others are ready-to-use. Wall-mounted racks always require that you mount them. Be sure the mounting hardware is included and that you have the right tools for installation.

How much you can expect to spend on a blanket rack

Ladder-style racks start at $15 and cost as much as $250. Freestanding racks cost between $28-$280, and wall-mounted ones cost $15-$250.

Best blanket rack FAQ

What kind of decor do blanket racks go with?

A. Wooden blanket racks are considered cottage-chic or modern farmhouse decor, including ladder-style racks. Most blanket racks have a rustic charm. For a sleeker look, select a steel rack, which matches with more modern interiors.

What’s the difference between a blanket and quilt rack?

A. Quilt racks are specifically designed to hold the weight of quilts, which are heavier than throw blankets. A queen-size quilt can weigh 4 to 6 pounds. While you can use a quilt rack for your blankets, we don’t recommend hanging multiple quilts on a blanket rack unless it’s sturdy enough.

What’s the best blanket rack to buy?

Top blanket rack

Red Barrel Studio Espinosa Solid Wood Blanket/Quilt Rack

What you need to know: The curved silhouette of this freestanding rack is an instant classic in any living room or bedroom.

What you’ll love: The smooth walnut finish doesn’t snag on textiles. The bottom shelf is perfect for storing pillows. The simple but elegant design mixes well with other furniture. It’s sturdy and can hold a heavy bedspread.

What you should consider: The rack requires assembly. Though not difficult, it may require extra hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top blanket rack for the money

Frenchi Home Furnishing Blanket Rack

What you need to know: This budget-friendly rack features ornate scrolled metal and can hold a lot of bedding.

What you’ll love: The iron is smooth with no edges to catch on materials. The freestanding rack is sturdy and doesn’t wobble or tip. Some reviewers can fit six blankets on this rack. It has a cottage-chic appearance and brings an air of coziness to the room.

What you should consider: The assembly is difficult with a lack of clear instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

August Grove Lianes Solid Wood Blanket Ladder

What you need to know: For added rustic charm, this ladder-style rack features a natural wood finish.

What you’ll love: The five-rung structure adds a decorative accent to the room and can hold multiple throws. The solid wood is scored and rubbed for a trendy weathered appearance. It doesn’t require assembly and can be used straight out of the box.

What you should consider: The distressed wood is not finished and can snag on blankets. It doesn’t stand flush on some floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

