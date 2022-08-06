These products will help you celebrate the end-of-summer holiday in your own backyard

Although the start of a new school year and the end of summer are approaching, Labor Day is just around the corner and is definitely worth celebrating. The last holiday of the summer season is the perfect time to relax, get together with family and friends and host a party in your backyard.

If you are having a Labor Day get-together this year, a little planning and the right items will make it a memorable event. We’ve rounded up products for a successful backyard gathering for the Labor Day weekend.

Planning your Labor Day backyard party

Make your yard inviting

Before you invite guests to your home for Labor Day, you’ll want to make your backyard a place that’s ideal for having a party. After tidying it up and mowing the grass, adding some outdoor lighting will give it more of a party feel. Also, be sure to have plenty of outdoor furniture so that guests can gather to eat and socialize. If you don’t have a patio or deck, a gazebo will provide shelter from sun or unexpected rainy weather.

Think about your menu

Planning what you’ll serve at your backyard party is a key part of the planning. When it comes to summertime meals for a group, most guests opt for recipes that are simple yet satisfying. Barbecue is a classic favorite for the holiday, so make sure your grill is ready to fire up for hot dogs, hamburgers, steaks and more. Party-goers may also appreciate an alternative like pizza from an outdoor oven. A large cooler filled with ice and drinks makes it easy for your guests to help themselves to cold beverages.

Include entertainment

Entertaining people during a backyard party is easy. Lawn games pair perfectly with outdoor gatherings when it’s warm outside. Adding music to the scene with a portable Bluetooth speaker will put everyone in a party mood.

Best items for a backyard Labor Day party

Top yard item for a backyard Labor Day party

Sol 72 Outdoor Merlyn Wicker/Rattan 5-Person Seating Group

What you need to know: If you are looking for a stylish outdoor furniture set for your next party, this one won’t disappoint.

What you’ll love: Durable and attractive, this wicker furniture set includes comfortable cushioning and a useful table. The modern sectional can accommodate as many as six adults.

What you should consider: The price of this set is on the higher side, but not out of line, considering the quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top yard item for a backyard Labor Day party for the money

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights

What you need to know: With these lights, you can add a nice glow to your party while keeping the activities going after the sun goes down.

What you’ll love: You can connect several strands of these outdoor lights to create a pleasant atmosphere in your outdoor space. The antique look of the bulbs adds a decorative touch.

What you should consider: Some of the bulbs on a strand may burn out prematurely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top item for a backyard Labor Day party meal

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

What you need to know: If you’ve always wanted to make stone-fired pizza at home, this outdoor oven will delight you with restaurant-quality results.

What you’ll love: The Ooni 12 is easy to set up and clean, so it’s perfect for outdoor entertaining. It bakes pizza quickly and produces excellent results with a crispy crust and tasty toppings.

What you should consider: This pizza oven is pricey, but most owners agree that it’s a solid investment for preparing delicious outdoor cuisine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ooni

Top item for a backyard Labor Day party meal

Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

What you need to know: Anyone who needs a cooler that can hold everyone’s drinks will appreciate the value of this large model.

What you’ll love: This cooler will keep drinks cold for hours even though it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. The spacious interior will hold up to 83 cans.

What you should consider: The durability is questionable compared to some pricier options, but it’s still a good deal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grill for a backyard Labor Day party

Weber Spirit E-310 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

What you need to know: This is a good-looking grill with all of the bells and whistles that make grilling outside worth it.

What you’ll love: With a feature set that includes a large cooking surface, push-button start and easy-to-move casters, this grill is party-ready. A grill cabinet and dual side tables add to the convenience of preparing a backyard barbecue.

What you should consider: Some owners have reported rust and occasional faulty fuel gauges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top grill accessory a backyard Labor Day party for the money

Grilljoy 24-Piece Grill Tool Set

What you need to know: Any avid grill cook will welcome the useful tools that are included in this comprehensive set.

What you’ll love: You can have all of the grill tools you need in one handy spot with this 24-piece set. It comes with a case for transport and storage.

What you should consider: It’s a rare occurrence, but some tools have been damaged upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top entertainment for a backyard Labor Day party

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: You’ll get decent sound from this small yet capable Bluetooth speaker that comes in a choice of several fun colors.

What you’ll love: Because this speaker is waterproof, you can keep the party going, even in wet conditions. It produces nice sounds and has reliable Bluetooth connectivity. A full charge lasts for up to 12 hours of playtime.

What you should consider: This is a mono speaker, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top entertainment for a backyard Labor Day party for the money

Spikeball Game Set

What you need to know: Spikeball is a popular lawn game, and this set has all the pieces necessary for adding a little competition to your backyard get-togethers.

What you’ll love: This set is easy to set up and play with. It comes with three balls and instructions. It’s also highly portable and includes a carrying bag.

What you should consider: Durability can be an issue, especially with rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

