Which Linon home decor is best?

Linon home decor has been family owned and operated for over 50 years and has a large collection of case goods, dining chairs, storage, upholstery and more. Whether you’re moving into a new place, rearranging furniture or looking to spruce up a room, finding decor can be stressful, especially if you’re unsure what to look for.

Whichever piece of home decor you purchase, durability is something to keep in mind, especially if it will be used often. Typically, highly durable items will be more expensive but will last in the long run.

What kind of decor is best for my space?

Chairs and ottomans are a great choice if you’re looking for extra storage or a small piece of furniture that is comfy and makes a fashion statement. Additionally, they’re designed in different sizes. Ottomans, for example, can be placed at the end of a bed or couch or placed against a wall. Nooks are a nice choice if you want unique kitchen seating or need extra space. The great thing about them is that they can fit in small corners, and if you have a small apartment, it creates room for other decor and larger furniture. If you’re a makeup or hair lover, vanities are perfect for bedrooms and bathrooms. Aside from being a place to pamper yourself, many have drawers and extra storage, so you can keep items like makeup brushes, necklaces and styling tools safe and out of the way.

Best Linon home decor

From area rugs and mirrors to desks and chairs, purchasing decor for your household is exciting because it’s the perfect way to showcase your personality. Linon home decor has hundreds of products that will make any room stylish, even when on a budget.

Chairs/ottomans

Linon Linen Script Lily, Dark Walnut Chair

This comfortable, unique chair is perfect for those wanting to make a fashion statement. The linen script print makes it feel like this decor is from Paris. Additionally, the dark walnut finish creates an elegant look for any room.

Linon Talia Office Chair

Available in over eight colors, this office chair will have you working in style. Made of microfiber, the fabric is soft and comfortable with the padded back providing extra back support when sitting for long periods of time. Seat height is also adjustable, making it versatile for any desk height.

Linon Hattie Square Natural Tufted Ottoman

Designed with a cushion seat made from 30% linen and 70% cotton fabric, this square ottoman is classy. Weighing 30 pounds, it’s easy to move.

Linon Carmen Shoe Storage Ottoman

For those wanting extra storage, this gray ottoman is stylish but simple. Made of microfiber and polyester, its soft fabric provides extra cushion while the side pockets allow for maximum storing of small items. It’s very durable, especially with the safety hinge on the lid.

Nooks

Linon Home Chelsea Nook

Made from Brazilian pine wood, this nook is perfect for any kitchen or common area and creates an all-natural and cozy aesthetic. Its size makes it ideal for small corners and it’s easy to assemble.

Linon Lucy Charcoal Nook

For those who prefer a more sophisticated look, this cushion nook fits well in kitchens and other small spaces and fits up to six people comfortably. The traditional style includes a corner unit, table and bench that’s crafted from pine, so it’s highly durable.

Ardmore Nook (Black and Pecan) Dining Set

This classic-looking breakfast nook can fit up to five people comfortably and includes a table, bench and corner bench. The corner bench lifts up, providing storage space for small items like magazines and hand towels.

Linon Lucy Coffee Nook

This coffee nook is funky and brightens up any room with its modern design and printed fabric. It includes a cushioned bench, cushioned corner unit and white table. Fit for six people, the pine material is made for extra durability.

Linon Lucy Capri Blue Nook

Able to seat up to six people, this breakfast nook is retro and a great choice for those wanting to add a pop of color to their kitchen or dining room. Made of pine wood, it’s highly durable while the small size fits easily in apartments or small kitchen spaces.

Vanities

Angela Vanity Set, Walnut

The walnut finish is elegant and the beige upholstered seat adds to the sleek look. The top can be closed to function like a desk or it can flip up to access the hidden mirror and storage space. It’s also designed with holes for cords so items like curling irons, flat irons and hair dryers can easily be used.

Camden Vanity Set

The design of this vanity is perfect for those who like traditional-style decor. The black cherry color is rich and vibrant, contrasting well with any wall color. It’s built with two side drawers, making it easy to store items like makeup, hair styling tools and jewelry.

Linon Dark Metal Set Table with Upholstered Stool Clarisse Vanity

At a great price, this vanity is perfect for those on a budget. The glass top and shelf are another elegant touch, and the round mirror is large, making it easy to style hair and apply makeup. It also includes a cushioned linen upholstered stool.

Linon Home Decor Vanity Set, Silver

This lightweight vanity is only 11 pounds, making it easy to transport or rearrange. The silver finish is unique and the mirrored accents create an elaborate look. The stool is cushioned to provide comfort and matches the vanity’s desk.

Linon Home Decor Harva Vanity Set, Walnut

While on the luxurious side, this vanity has a mid-century design that’s versatile. The large tabletop is perfect for storing small and large items while the small drawer can easily store makeup brushes or jewelry. The brown finish is simple and the cushioned fabric stool adds personality.

