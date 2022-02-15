Which is best: Culturelle probiotic or Align probiotic?

Probiotics are excellent for introducing good bacteria into your digestive system. Culturelle and Align are both popular probiotic brands, but which one is better?

Culturelle probiotics usually contain one strain of probiotic bacteria called Lactobacillus rhamnosus, while Align probiotic supplements tend to have both probiotic and prebiotic ingredients. Still, both can be effective, depending on what you need.

Culturelle probiotic

Culturelle probiotics are generally affordable and easy to obtain. This popular brand makes supplements for men, women and children. Many come as a one-month supply, meaning you won’t have to restock often.

Culturelle probiotic pros

The probiotic strain used in Culturelle is one of the most widely used due to its effective treatment of gastrointestinal infections and diarrhea. According to the National Institutes of Health, Lactobacillus rhamnosus can stimulate immune responses that promote or prevent specific allergic symptoms.

Although Culturelle only uses one strain of bacteria, that may make it more effective, as the bacteria don’t have to fight other strains for resources. Culturelle probiotics usually contain around 5-10 billion colony-forming units, meaning there are a significant number of cells that can multiply to form a colony. Additionally, most Culturelle probiotics don’t require refrigeration, so they’re easy to store.

Culturelle probiotic cons

Although using a single probiotic strain can be seen as a benefit, it isn’t ideal for you if you need a different strain. Additionally, many users complain that Culturelle probiotics take a while to begin working. While the side effects tend to be generally mild, some users report gas, bloating and a “gurgling” feeling in their stomach, and many sugar-free Culturelle supplements contain sucrose, which some people want to avoid.

Best Culturelle probiotics

Culturelle Pro Strength Digestive Daily Probiotic

These effective supplements contain 12 billion colony-forming units of probiotic bacteria. These capsules are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and vegan. Most users found that they helped regulate their stomach issues within about a month. Although these are sugar-free, they contain sucrose.

Sold by Amazon

Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic

These supplements are safe to use during pregnancy. Unlike many other Culturelle probiotics, these contain multiple types of bacteria, including one that promotes vaginal health. They’re soy-free, sugar-free, dairy-free and vegetarian. Many users felt that they helped with bacterial vaginosis and stomach issues.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Culturelle Kids Purely Probiotic Chewables

These berry-flavored supplements are easy for children to consume. They help promote healthy teeth and gums. Most reviewers felt that these helped with their children’s digestive issues, and the bottle contains a one-month supply of daily supplements.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Align probiotic

Align probiotics are popular and an excellent source of good bacteria. Many contain Bifidobacterium longum, known for effectively combating gastrointestinal symptoms. According to the NIH, Bifidobacterium longum has also been shown to ease abdominal pain from irritable bowel syndrome.

Align probiotic pros

Align produces supplements in both capsule and gummy form. Many Align probiotics contain multiple types of good bacteria and up to 5 billion culture-forming units. According to the NIH, Align’s primary probiotic ingredient, Bifidobacterium longum, has anti-allergy effects, reduces harmful bacteria, and improves bowel movement frequency. Additionally, Bifidobacterium longum improves the intestinal environment.

Some Align probiotics contain Bifidobacterium animalis, a probiotic shown to inhibit pathogens. Pathogens are microorganisms known to cause numerous diseases in their host, meaning Bifidobacterium animalis may help fight certain diseases. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bifidobacterium animalis has superior mucus adhesion compared to many probiotics, meaning it is more likely to colonize and produce positive effects in the user.

Align probiotic cons

Align probiotics are relatively expensive compared to many other probiotic brands. Many come in numerous pill packets, which some users feel is wasteful. Additionally, because Align uses various types of good bacteria, you may have to shop around to find the supplement that’s right for you. Some users found the gummy vitamins tasted bad.

Best Align probiotics

Align DualBiotic Prebiotic + Probiotic For Men And Women

These flavored gummies are ideal for people who don’t like taking capsule-based supplements. They contain 1 billion culture-forming units — both prebiotics and probiotics — and help stimulate the frequency of bowel movements. These supplements contain Bacillus coagulans lactospore, a good bacteria that has been shown to improve major depressive disorder and irritable bowel syndrome.

Sold by Amazon

Align Probiotic Extra Strength

These supplements contain roughly 5 billion culture-forming units. The active ingredient in them, Bifidobacterium longum, helps reduce harmful bacteria in your gut. They’re gluten-free, soy-free, vegetarian and don’t require refrigeration, making them easy to store. Although many users felt uncomfortable using them for the first month, they found that they were both comfortable and helpful with bloat after the first month.

Sold by Amazon

Align Probiotic Digestive Support Pro Formula

With this option, you get a little over two months’ worth of supplements. These capsules contain the effective probiotic, Bifidobacterium longum. Many users found that these supplements helped ease their bloating and abdominal discomfort. These vegetarian capsules are also relatively easy to swallow.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get Culturelle or Align probiotics?

Culturelle probiotics tend to be cheaper than Align products and are ideal for those with frequent diarrhea. Additionally, Culturelle probiotics are usually soy-free, dairy-free and vegetarian, making them an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions. On the other hand, Align supplements feature a broad spectrum of good bacteria. If you suffer from bloating, abdominal pain or allergies, there is likely an Align probiotic that’s right for you.

