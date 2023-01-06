Which medication reminder is best?

Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .

If you’re looking for a high-quality timer to help remind you to take your medicine, the MedCenter Talking Alarm Clock is the top choice. It has a friendly, pleasant voice and can be programmed with four daily timers.

What to know before you buy a medication reminder

Do you need a medication reminder?

You probably won’t get much use out of a medication reminder if you’re on top of things, but it can be worth it if you often forget to take your medication. Failing to take your medication when you’re supposed to can nullify its effects and affect your health. If you don’t need one for yourself but have a friend or family member who needs help remembering, a medication reminder is easy for them to use.

Programming

A medication reminder must be reliable and sound an alarm whenever you’ve programmed one. Most medication reminders work similarly to standard timers but run on a preset schedule instead of needing to be reprogrammed after the timer goes off.

For example, if you need to take your medication three times daily, you only need to program that schedule once, and it should alert you at the same time every day until you change it. Some medication reminders only let you program three or four daily timers, so it’s best to look for one that allows for more if you need it.

Beeping vs. voice reminder

Beeping is a traditional timer sound and is easy to pick up even if you’re not too close to the medication reminder. However, some users find beeping annoying and difficult to get used to, making a voice reminder much more appealing. Voice reminders are loud, but they’re less irritating than beeping, as they often have a soothing, personable sound.

What to look for in a quality medication reminder

Pill organizer

Keeping track of your medication can be a part-time job, which is why some medication reminders come with pill organizers. If you take more than one type of pill daily, you can easily keep track of your doses by loading a pill organizer according to your alarms. For example, if your first alarm is for one specific pill, some containers have compartments labeled with a number.

Acknowledgment button

A medication reminder with an acknowledgment function is best if you want to avoid missing your dose at all costs. Some medication reminders repeat a few times after the initial alarm but may shut off automatically if left unchecked. The best timers do not shut off until you manually acknowledge that you’ve heard the alarm. This feature is especially helpful for more forgetful users.

Digital clock and light

Most medication reminders double as digital clocks and have a sleep alarm function. They’re great for keeping close by as you sleep and keeping track of the time and date. Also, look for a medication reminder with a light so you can quickly identify your pills in low light.

How much you can expect to spend on a medication reminder

If you want a simple reminder that’s easy to set up, you can find one for $10-$25. However, if you want more customization options and extra features, expect to pay up to $60.

Medication reminder FAQ

Can I use an app as a medication reminder?

A. Yes. However, a separate device is suitable for less tech-savvy users. Additionally, a separate device is more reliable if your phone’s battery dies or the app is buggy and crashes unexpectedly.

How long do medication reminders last?

A. The battery life of medication reminders varies but should generally last at least three to six months.

What’s the best medication reminder to buy?

Top medication reminder

MedCenter Talking Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This alarm clock has a friendly voice that reminds users to take their medication four times daily.

What you’ll love: It has “loud” and “extra loud” settings, and a friendly alert lets you know the time, day and daily dose to take. The alarm sounds until the “alarm acknowledged” button is pressed, which notifies you of your next scheduled dose.

What you should consider: It uses a high-pitched tone that some may find unpleasant, and people with hearing loss may have trouble picking up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top medication reminder for the money

TabTime Timer Electronic Pill Reminder

What you need to know: This pocket-sized timer is lightweight and easy to program, making it ideal for those who want a basic medication reminder.

What you’ll love: This timer supports up to eight preset timers daily and has three buttons for easy programming. It has a compact design that’s ideal for traveling, a hook for hanging on the wall and a stand that lets it rest upright on your desk or nightstand.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as other medication reminders, and the alarm shuts off by itself after one minute.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

E-Pill Medication Reminders Pillbox Organizer and Vibration Reminder

What you need to know: This is an excellent timer for those who only need a small-capacity pillbox solution.

What you’ll love: This four-compartment pillbox fits eight standard-sized pills and has a timer attached. The alarm corresponds to the numbered pills, and the sound goes off for 30 seconds and repeats twice, after four minutes and then again after eight minutes before it automatically shuts off.

What you should consider: Some users find the buzzer annoying, and the pillbox lid isn’t transparent, making it difficult to see them in low light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

