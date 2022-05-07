Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
73°
LIVE NOW
WATCH KOLR10 Daybreak
Springfield
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Local News
Gas price tracker
Crime
Boomtown
Tell Me Something Good
Cassidy Rainwater
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Arkansas News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime Traveler
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Coronavirus
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Report It
Newsfeed Now
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
New app helps nurses pick up extra shifts
Video
Remembering Mickey Gilley and his impact on Branson
Video
Missouri House passes new congressional map
Video
Suspect airlifted from Phelps County Monday afternoon
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Forecast: Summer Swelter Comes Early
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking: Archie
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Warm and windy conditions hold across the …
Video
Forecast: Sudden Summer Begins Monday
Video
Forecast: Gorgeous Mother’s Day
Video
Forecast: Beautiful Mother’s Day on tap
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Daybreak on the road
Morning News
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Drury softball earns first bid to NCAA tournament
Video
Top Stories
Greenwood reaches 10 baseball wins in first season
Video
Bears look for win, momentum at SEMO
Video
Chiefs single-game tickets on sale Friday
Naturals gift Springfield first Sunday loss
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR10 & Ozarks Fox
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Umbrellas
Best sun parasols
Top Umbrellas Headlines
Trending Stories
High paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in …
Sentence in Stone Co. child abuse case
Calls for awareness after pedestrians hit by cars
Crime Traveler: The Vanderhoef family murders
Woman speaks about helping Kansas murderer escape