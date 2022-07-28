Which clear bags are the best?

Many venues and arenas are starting to require attendees to use clear bags so that the contents inside can be easily seen. Mesh or clear bag policies might be more common, but you shouldn’t have to compromise your sense of style to fulfill the requirement. Luckily, you can find many fashionable see-thru bags in varying styles, so you won’t have to ditch your stuff before heading inside.

Consider the type of bag you need and the event you’re attending before purchasing.

Basics of clear bag policies

What are clear bag policies?

Clear bag policies are rules required by some sports stadiums, arenas, concert venues, schools and other spaces. These are enacted for safety purposes, so that security personnel can see exactly what’s inside your bag upon entry. While many of these venues recommend attendees bring no bag at all, clear bags fitting within specific parameters are usually permitted.

Stadium clear bag requirements

For NFL stadiums and other sporting events, the main rule to remember is that clear bags should not exceed a volume of 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Additionally, the NFL mandates that clear bags should either be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. These stadiums will usually also allow clear plastic Ziploc-style freezer bags of 1 gallon or smaller. While it’s important to check an individual venue’s specific requirements, most stadiums, arenas and event centers have similar clear bag policies.

Types of clear bags

Even within the category of clear bags, you’ll find varieties ranging from handbags to backpacks. Depending on what you need your clear bag for, you may prefer something specific. For example, those needing a clear bag for school may consider getting a backpack, while others going to sporting events and concerts probably prefer handbag- or tote-style clear bags.

Best see-thru bags for stadiums and arenas

Clean Handbags and More Store Stadium-Approved Clear Cross-Body Shoulder Bag

This simple cross-body bag is completely transparent and is approved for the vast majority of stadiums, arenas and other venues. This comes in 12 different trim colors, including blue, purple, gold and green.

Sold by Amazon

Hoxis Stadium-Approved Clear Cross-Body Handbag With Turn Lock Mechanism

This elegantly designed handbag is stadium-approved and features a classic purse design for keeping to your sense of fashion while at sporting events. Despite its small size, it’s large enough to fit an iPad mini and you can buy it with trim in clear plastic, or in leather in black, brown and tan.

Sold by Amazon

SharPlus Stadium-Approved Clear Acrylic Clutch Box Purse

This beautiful clear purse comes with a cute chain and lock, and it easily fits small items such as glasses, smartphones, wallets and more. You can buy this with varying chain finishes, including gold, platinum and silver.

Sold by Amazon

Bagail Stadium-Approved Clear Tote Bag With Zipper Closure and Cross-Body Strap

This clear tote bag is stadium-approved, offering a highly spacious interior at 12 inches both tall and wide and 6 inches deep. It also includes an easy-to-use zipper, a bonus messenger-bag-style strap and it can be purchased in seven colors and styles.

Sold by Amazon

Handy Laundry Stadium-Approved PVC-Lined Clear Tote Bag With Shoulder Strap

If you’re on a budget, this affordable pick is both stylish and simple, with sturdy straps and PVC lining. It can also hold many items. You can buy this clear tote in black, blue, pink or red.

Sold by Amazon

Vorspack Stadium-Approved Clear Cross-Body Leather Purse and Concert Bag

This cute purse is transparent enough to meet stadium and venue requirements, and it includes an adjustable shoulder strap. It includes a strip of leather at the top, and you can buy it with leather in black, blue, brown, green and five other colors.

Sold by Amazon

Bags For Less Security-Approved Clear Tote Bags With Zipper and External Pocket

This tote bag is super durable and features a slightly simpler design than most without the additional strap across the top of the storage compartment. This clear tote bag is available in black, blue, navy or red, and the company offers a 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t meet a venue’s requirements.

Sold by Amazon

K-Cliffs Heavy-Duty See-Through Backpack For Students

This clear backpack may be too large for some venues, but the company says it’s stadium-approved and it’s an excellent option for students with its thick nylon and PVC material and multiple-compartment storage. It also has comfortable S-curve shoulder straps and it’s available in seven different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Clearworld Clear Stadium-Approved Fanny Pack With Adjustable Waist Strap

This fashionable fanny pack is small enough for nearly any stadium and arena requirements and it’s easier to carry around than tote bags, handbags and other common clear bag styles. You can buy this with a black strap or a rainbow strap with white trim.

Sold by Amazon

Uspeclare Stadium-Approved Small Clear Backpack With Two Compartments

This backpack is transparent and the perfect size for stadium entry at 12 by 11 by 6 inches, while still being spacious enough for most. You can also buy this in several different colors, including those with transparent blue and purple PVC.

Sold by Amazon

Fomaris Stadium-Approved Clear Backpack With Two Mesh Water Bottle Pockets

This is another excellent stadium-approved backpack, featuring plenty of internal space and two mesh pockets for water bottles or other items. This clear backpack is available with trim in black, blue or red.

Sold by Amazon

Dalix Extra-Large Clear Shopping Bag With Front Pocket And Zipper

This is an excellent choice for those who want a little more space and a better color selection, offering a 20- by 14- by 6-inch storage compartment and six different colors. It also includes a simple outer pocket for easy access to small items such as chargers, keys, lip balm and more. It’s worth noting that this bag’s size may exceed some sports stadium regulations.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.