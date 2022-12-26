Drawing tablets are easy to make digital art with, even for kids who don’t have much experience.

Which drawing tablet for kids is best?

Drawing tablets have become a standard for making art. Even young artists can safely and comfortably practice using one, giving them the power to easily and seamlessly erase. The Veikk 11.6-Inch Touchscreen Drawing Tablet offers a great intro to digital drawing with its shortcut buttons and highly sensitive pen.

What to know before you buy a drawing tablet for kids

Types of drawing tablets

The term “drawing tablet” is a little ambiguous, especially with so many new digital drawing tools introduced in the past few decades. The term usually refers to a tablet that has a tactile drawing surface, made for use with a stylus and a separate computer. Alternatively, a regular tablet with a touchscreen can be used for drawing simply by purchasing a stylus.

For a budget alternative, there are affordable LCD writing tablets without digital connectivity made for toddlers. However, you can also find fully functional smart tablets for just a little bit more, so it may be worth spending the extra money on something that will remain useful even after young childhood.

Drawing tablet vs. touch-screen tablet

While touch screen tablets are usually more durable and offer an array of uses, a non-touch-screen drawing tablet may work best for those who already have a laptop or computer.

Age

The best drawing tablet for your kids may depend on the age of the recipient or recipients. For older kids, the economy-level Apple iPad with an Apple Pencil may be a good option, offering added durability and functionality they can use for years. Still, these will run you more than a basic drawing tablet.

What to look for in a quality drawing tablet for kids

Connectivity

Most drawing tablets include a way to connect to other computers or devices. Typically, these include either USB-A or USB-C ports for use with a monitor, though many also have an HDMI port. If you have a specific computer you want to use with your drawing tablet, make sure the tablet can connect to it. Otherwise, you may need to buy an adapter.

Durability

A drawing tablet’s durability is important, especially for young kids who may be likely to drop or spill liquids on it. Many touchscreen tablets are more durable than graphics tablets, featuring sturdier builds that can handle some wear and tear or accidental falls.

Pressure levels

Drawing tablets have varying levels of pressure sensitivity, letting users simulate the actual drawing experience with how hard they press. The more pressure-sensitive a drawing tablet is, the more accurate and realistic the drawings can become. Most tablets include up to 1,024 pressure levels, ranging up to 2,048 at the higher end of the spectrum.

How much you can expect to spend on a drawing tablet for kids

Prices start as low as $30, ranging to around $50 for basic non-touch-screen options. Midrange drawing tablets cost $75-$300. High-end drawing tablets often cost several hundred dollars, with some as high as $800.

Drawing tablet for kids FAQ

Do left-handed people need a specific kind of drawing tablet?

A. In most cases, they don’t. Most drawing tablets are designed to accommodate righties and lefties equally or can be easily turned around and used at a different angle.

Is it better to use a regular tablet for art instead of a drawing tablet?

A. Not necessarily, though regular tablets offer added versatility. Both Android and Apple have touchscreen tablets that can be purchased alongside a digital pen or stylus for drawing. For most, a regular tablet offers plenty of pressure sensitivity to create realistic drawings, and it can offer more than just a drawing tablet can. Still, a high-end drawing tablet tends to be best if you’re looking for serious digital art tools.

What’s the best drawing tablet to buy for kids?

Top drawing tablet for kids

Veikk VK1200 11.6-Inch Drawing Tablet With Touch Screen and Digital Pen

What you need to know: This drawing tablet includes a touch screen for direct digital drawing, and it comes with six command keys and 8,192 pen pressure levels.

What you’ll love: It has both USB and HDMI ports, and it comes with a bright touchscreen so users can draw directly on it as if it were a piece of paper or canvas. The pen can be tilted up to 60 degrees and doesn’t require a charge.

What you should consider: Some found this cost a little more than they wanted to spend on a young child’s first drawing tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top drawing tablet for kids for the money

XP-Pen Deco Mini7 Drawing Tablet and Digital Pen for Use With Computer

What you need to know: This is a great drawing tablet for those with a computer or separate monitor display, and it’s affordable enough to justify the purchase, even for first-time users.

What you’ll love: Beyond being small and portable, this drawing tablet is a great starting point for beginners with a USB plug-and-play design. It offers 8,192 pressure levels with the included pen, and has eight customizable shortcut buttons.

What you should consider: Its surface is fairly small, and it’s not designed with a touchscreen for direct digital drawing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wacom One Small Graphics Drawing Tablet With Digital Pen

What you need to know: This super-lightweight tablet is more pressure-sensitive than most at this price, and it works great with most operating systems.

What you’ll love: It includes an easy-to-use USB connection and a pen, offering 2,048 pressure sensitivity levels. The pen doesn’t require a battery, and it’s small and light enough to take just about anywhere.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than most others and doesn’t have a built-in touchscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.